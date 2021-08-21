The fire on Mount Hayes rises to 70 acres overnight, still out of control





A wildfire burning out of control in Mount Hayes near Ladysmith has tripled in size overnight, according to officials. The blaze, which was reported shortly before 1pm on Thursday, was initially reported to be a size of about 20 acres. But as of Friday morning it had risen to 70 acres and was still considered out of control, the Coastal Fire Center said. Helicopters have dropped water on #MountHayes fire west of #Nanaimo airport as of 6:40 a.m. today. Residents on Takala Street say they are relieved that the fire is gone. #Lady @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/mdHgGE9pp5 Kendall Hanson (@Kendall_Hanson) August 20, 2021 “The overnight rise occurred on a slope, so the fire continues to burn from the structures as it rises,” said a spokesman for the fire center. Ground crews are fighting the fire with the support of helicopters and heavy equipment. In total there are 30 personnel, two helicopters, two water tenders and two pieces of heavy equipment with more resources on the road. The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) has declared a local state of emergency due to the fire, which is currently burning west of Ladysmith. The CVRD says it applies to Electoral Zone H west of the Trans Canada Highway, and the area north of Tyee Creek to Electoral Zone G. The Coastal Fire Center (CFC) says the wildfire has grown to about 20 acres in size since the fire was reported just before 1pm on Thursday. An evacuation order has been issued for a single industrial property, owned by FortisBC, at 3591 Ninattii Road, which the CFC says was within two miles of the fire. Despite the order for the Liquidated Natural Gas facility, a company spokesman says they are allowed to retain essential personnel on site. The fire is currently receding from its operations. He says the company has numerous emergency plans and they are not emptying any tanks at this time. The fire will be monitored at night with changing weather conditions. A public curfew has been imposed in the area, restricting access to forest roads, a CVRD media statement said late Thursday night. The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Center remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, Ladysmith City and Stzuminus First Nation to raise awareness of the situation. The fire department says the fire was caused by wind conditions. Nanaimo Airport has canceled its arrivals and departures until 5:30 pm on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, people helped evacuate the Ranch Takala Trails west of Nanaimo Airport, moving 20 horses on the advice of fire officials.

