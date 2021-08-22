Well-known sexist model appears in Heather Stefanson’s bid to lead PC Manitoba, says expert

As former health minister Heather Stefanson formally throws her hat in the ring to lead Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party, an expert sees a familiar pattern emerging.

When a political party looks to re-emerge after scandal or corruption or in this case, a leader becomes a member of the unpopular party they often start thinking of having “another kind of leader”, says Kelly Saunders, an associate professor of political science at the University Brandon in Manitoba Me

“It usually tends or gives itself the thought of having a woman leader, just because “Women in leadership positions are still a fairly rare product in this country, unfortunately,” Saunders said.

“It seems that it is in the moments when the parties are really fighting [or] in search of a savior they tend to look at women as potential leaders. “

Prime Minister Brian Pallister announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as party leader.

The news followed growing criticism of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, Pallister’s widely condemned statements about the good intentions of Canada’s early settlers.

When Stefanson announced her leadership bid, she was accompanied by more than a dozen of her colleagues, just some of the 24 PC group members who support her campaign.

Choosing a woman to lead the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party be a way to win back certain parts of the province, said Mary Agnes Welch, a partner at Probe Research.

“I think in some neighborhoods, there is a sense that one way to help the party regain women voters, especially in Winnipeg, which is crucial is to have a woman leader,” said Welch, whose firm polls have suggested tanking popularity for the PC party the last few months.

Progress or Hello Mary?

In some ways, pushing a woman to head the party is a good thing, Saunders said. More diverse leadership can lead to better policies, and increased representation can inspire more women to enter politics.

But things get boring when a desperate party chooses a woman to lead as a “Hello Mary,” she said, where expectations are too high to meet a person, and where the party and its leader are effectively created for her. failed.

In a phenomenon known as glass rock, women are more likely than men to be promoted to leadership roles during times of crisis, when the chance of failure is highest.

“And then that woman, and women in general, tend to be painted with the same brush,” Saunders said.

“Kind is something like, ‘Well, what are you waiting for, right?’ Women do not belong to politics. “

Kelly Saunders, an associate professor of political science at Brandon University, says female executives are still rare in politics, so they are often used to change things when there are problems within a party. (Presented by Kelly Saunders)

Meghan Chorney, chairwoman of Equal Voice Manitoba, the local chapter of a national organization seeking to improve gender diversity in politics, said she is happy to see some women display the idea of ​​running for party leadership.

But she wants women to be able to lead more often, “not just when things are falling apart, but before it happens.”

“Women in society often behave to fix things and clean up the mess, and some mess can’t be cleaned up,” Chorney said.

Meghan Chorney, president of Equal Voice Manitoba, says she wishes women in politics had more chances to lead. (Presented by Meghan Chorney)

Both Saunders and Welch agree: the other progressive conservative leader, regardless of gender, faces an extremely difficult task in extracting the party from Pallister’s legacy.

And if it is a woman who takes on that task, she will bear the added burden of being the party’s first non-party leader and Manitoba’s first prime minister, Chorney said.

(After the Tories lost power in 1999, Bonnie Mitchelson became the first woman to lead the party With She served as interim leader for six months.)

“If we end up with Manitoba’s first woman prime minister, there will be a lot of focus because the first ones are tough,” Chorney said.

“You are falsifying your way and you are doing what you can.”

Mixed views

Saunders said she hopes the Progressive Conservatives who support Stefanson’s leadership bid continue to stand behind the Tuxedo MLA and give it the resources it needs to succeed if elected leader.

“I hope this works out well because it will encourage more women to enter the ring,” she said.

“The document so far has been quite mixed in really allowing women to succeed and thrive in leadership positions in this country.”

In Welch’s view, there is still a long way to go for a new party leader to change things, whoever he is.

“If any woman wins the leadership, there are other couples who can compete, they still have two years as prime minister to become a legitimate prime minister, not just a kind of caretaker caretaker prime minister,” she said.

Mary Agnes Welch, a partner at Probe Research, says Manitoba’s next progressive conservative leader will still have two years to establish himself as different from Brian Pallister. (Tyson Koschik / CBC)

For Stefanson, it’s one thing.

“I have been elected for 20 years and I believe I have the experience that can take us forward,” she told reporters after her announcement.

“I personally think I am the best person for the job.”