Afghanistan is injected into another Canadian election and is likely to play a significant role in the outcome

On December 13, 1979, after just over a year as an MP, Bob Rae filed a motion of confidence who helped defeat Joe Clark’s Progressive Conservative government. On Christmas Eve, in the opening weeks of the 1980 election, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.

Midcampaign, October 12, 2008, CBC reporter Mellissa Fung was abducted in KabulOn September 2, 2015, again in the middle of the campaign, a photograph of the body of a Kurdish refugee child named Alan Kurdi lying on a Turkish beach shocked Canadians.

The death of three-year-old Alan touched the hearts of Canadians and brought to the fore how little compassion the Stephen Harper government had shown in its refugee policy, especially towards Afghan refugees. Alan’s Canadian relatives expressed their hurt and anger. The conservative campaign team collapsed for several days.

The almost tragic kidnapping of Ms. Fung was not a factor in that campaign, largely because of the smart leadership shown by Harper. From his 2008 campaign plane, he agreed to keep the hijacking secret and gave strict instructions on the consequences of breaking that silence on his team. By buying time for negotiations, he helped save Ms. Fung’s life.

The collapse of the regime in Kabul – literally as this election was beginning – seems likely to play a more significant role in the outcome than any previous incident. The government has known for more than four months that the Americans would withdraw from Afghanistan after more than 20 years, thousands of American deaths, tens of thousands of casualties and losses of more than a trillion dollars. However, just a few weeks ago the Justin Trudeau government outlined a vague plan to help oust thousands of Afghans who had supported Canadian troops in their 12-year campaign — one where more than 40,000 Canadians served, thousands were killed and 158 died.

Fighting after his election call, Trudeau announced that Canada would accept 20,000 Afghan refugees. No guarantees were offered to those Canadian supporters still in Afghanistan. It was an attempt to replicate his 2015 campaign success, when he opened the doors of Canada to tens of thousands of Syrian refugees and received widespread praise.

This time is different: we do not have the skills to ensure that translators, directors and guides who have worked closely with our troops and NGOs in Kandahar and elsewhere can get out. We are at the mercy of the Taliban and Americans, and access to an airport with a runway. On Thursday, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that flights would resume “soon”. But the prime minister said hours later that removing all those Afghans with a Canadian connection would be “almost impossible”.

Qualified asylum seekers number in the thousands, while the number of seats available on airplanes is in the hundreds – and in less than two weeks Americans can withdraw. Indeed, it is not even clear that the Taliban will carry out the multinational rescue operation for so long. Their checkpoints are already harassing and detaining many Afghans.

The security verification burden is far greater than the Canadians available on the ground to meet everything like those deadlines. For the first half of this campaign, Canadians will become increasingly angry and humiliated by our betrayal of those who risked their lives for our soldiers. The stories of those we have abandoned will cry out for help, day after day.

This has begun to appear as an opportunity for Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh to use this disaster as a wedge to attack the Trudeau government’s often-record record of international relations.

Chrystia Freeland saved her government from humiliation over NAFTA and our trade deal with the EU. But Trudeau’s story elsewhere has been embarrassing. From his visit to India wearing Bollywood; in Haiti, where we have spent hundreds of millions and failed to help create a cleaner and more stable government; in Russia, where despite the efforts of strong diplomatic teams in Ottawa and Moscow, our relations are worse than in the Cold War.

But the biggest disaster is, of course, China. From the cheerful optimism of Trudeau’s visit in 2015 after the victory in Beijing, our relationship has dropped to its lowest level since his father recognized China half a century ago. He dismissed the Meng Wanzhou dossier, being tricked by the Trump administration into capturing it. As a result, our “two Michaelites” have spent nearly 1,000 days in the small cells of Chinese prisons.

Few Canadians will choose their next prime minister based on their international accomplishments. But in Trudeau’s case, the harsh Afghan coverage and these cumulative policy failures add more evidence of the gap between his performance on stage and his performance at work.