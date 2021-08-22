The Scottish Greens will enter government for the first time

Media Media

The Scottish Greens are entering government for the first time in the UK.

They have made a power-sharing deal with Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) – the group responsible for governing Scotland.

The deal will see two Green Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) appointed as new ministers, who may be invited to attend important meetings about how the country is run.

Sturgeon said the deal was about “making better policy and governance to find the solutions needed to solve the problems the world is facing today.”

But opposition parties have described the deal as a “nationalist coalition of chaos” that would be a “disaster” for Scotland.