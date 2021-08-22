Australian PM hints at ‘Covid zero’





Morrison’s article comes as Sydney, Australia’s largest city, recorded 830 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, its highest number of new daily infections yet, despite being in a tight block that by the end of June.

Australia has been one of a number of countries, including China and New Zealand, which have tried to completely eradicate Covid-19 within their borders, and until recently the strategy had been largely successful. To date, Australia has seen only 44,026 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 981 deaths.

But several major Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra, are under blockade as authorities try to contain an explosion of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

On Saturday, thousands of Australians took to the streets of Melbourne and Sydney to protest the long blockades, which led to hundreds of arrests. At least seven police officers were injured during the violent clashes.

According to his piece of thought published by news.com.au on Sunday, Morrison said he knew the “large number” that strict coronavirus prevention measures had caused to Australian citizens and businesses, but said it was “darker before dawn”. “(Blocks) are unfortunately needed right now, and we will continue to provide health and income support to get people through, but they will not be needed for much longer,” he said. Morrison said the Australian government intended to shift its focus from reducing the number of cases to examining how many people are becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 and seeking hospitalization. “Ultimately, this is how we manage all other infectious diseases,” said the Australian leader, adding that the country’s public health system was strong enough now to cope with an increase in coronavirus cases. While Morrison did not give a strict timeline for when the new strategy would be implemented, he said that once Australia achieved its national vaccination targets of 70% and 80% t “we can start asking again what Covid is giving us takes “. “This is what you live for with Covid. The number of cases is likely to increase when we soon start opening up. This is inevitable,” he said. Morrison’s approach stands in stark contrast to neighboring New Zealand. On August 12, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a plan to reopen pre-vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries as early as 2022, but said she did not want to see major outbreaks of the virus within New Zealand. “Principle number one will remain … maintaining our elimination strategy to eradicate the virus so we can keep our hard-earned profits and keep our options open,” she said at the time.

