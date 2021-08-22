International
Weather forecast in Maui for August 21, 2021
ana perendimore
Sot: Windy Mostly sunny with isolated rainfall. Elevations 79 to 91. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly killed by isolated rainfall. Low 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered eclipses and little chance of storms. Some storms can produce heavy rainfall. Altitudes 80 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
South side
Sot: Sunny and windy. Altitudes about 89. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 70 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with little chance of isolated storms and eclipses. Some storms can produce heavy rainfall. Altitudes about 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
North Coast
Sot: Mostly cloudy with possible rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain in the afternoon. Heights 78 to 84 near the shore at about 68 near 5000 meters. Northeast winds up to 15 kilometers per hour. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and rainy. It lowers about 73 near the shore at 51 to 57 near 5000 meters. Northeast winds about 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the possibility of rain and small opportunities for thunderstorms. Some storms can produce heavy rainfall. Elevations 79 to 84 near the shore at about 68 near 5000 meters. Northerly winds about 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Central Maui
Sot: Sunny and windy. Isolated morning rain. Elevations 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly killed by isolated rainfall. Low 69 to 74. Northeast winds about 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with little chance of isolated storms and eclipses. Some storms can produce heavy rainfall. Elevations 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Surface
Sot: With Sun. Scattered rain in the morning. Grows around 66 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 kilometers per hour. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight: You partially killed them with scattered rain. It sits about 48 in the visitor center to about 45 at the summit. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with little chance of isolated storms and eclipses. Some storms can produce heavy rainfall. Grows around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. Northeast winds about 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
East Maui
:
The city of Lanai
:
Travel to Four
Sot: Sunny and windy. Isolated morning rain. Elevations 69 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear with scattered rainfall. Low 60 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Windy Partly sunny with scattered rainfall. Elevations 69 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
summary
The cold trade wind conditions will continue until tonight with cloudiness and rain favoring windy and windy countries. The low-lying remnant associated with former Hurricane Linda will move through the islands from east to west late Sunday through Monday, bringing the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall in parts of the state. A return to a more typical trading wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek.
dISCUSSION
A group of moving clouds will support rainy conditions this morning for windy areas and meadows with fresh east-northeast trade. Some of these showers are occasionally spreading in areas under light. Once this group passes soon, look forward to another enjoyable day across the state today.
Satellite images showed the low residual level associated with former Hurricane Linda, concentrated several hundred miles east of Hilo this morning. An ASCAT overnight crossing confirmed a large area of strong winds up to the waves continuing north of it. The short-term guidance is well-initiated and describes a slow process of rotation with strong winds holding it north as it approaches and moves through the islands late Sunday through Monday.
Although recent guidelines remain tightly packed indicating that the low level of advancement is advancing from east to west between Big Island and Maui County late Sunday through Monday, this is slightly further south than advertised 24 hours ago. These changes from cycle to cycle lead to the prediction of uncertainty about the ability to determine impacts across the state. If this part of the forecast is verified, a wind tip can be sought late Sunday to Monday for the smaller islands due to the aforementioned strong winds to its north. In addition to the potential for strong winds, a large area of added humidity that accompanies the low one will support periods of heavy rainfall from Sunday to Monday evening.
A return to a more typical trading wind pattern is expected Tuesday through midweek while the low remaining level continues west and away from the area.
Aviation
Moderate commercial winds will gradually return in a northerly direction until tonight, as the continuous circulation of post-tropical cyclone Linda approaches the area from E. windy slopes, with AIRMET SIERRA posted for mountain eclipse. Much of this moisture is expected to move west of the islands soon, most likely allowing the cancellation of SIERRA. A more significant rise in humidity is expected to pass from Late Tonight to Sunday. AIRMET Tango for moderate low-level turbulence above and below the terrain wind will also be canceled soon, as winds have eased slightly.
sea
Moderate and fresh northeast trade winds will continue through tonight, but have diminished enough to give up the Small Craft Advice (SCA) for typically windy areas around Maui County and the Big Island. The wind and wave forecast for Sunday and Monday will depend heavily on the remaining low runway associated with former tropical cyclone Linda as it passes near or over the islands. The strongest winds will be on the north side of the low level and the current forecast brings strong northeast winds in the waters north of Molokai and Oahu on Sunday night until Monday afternoon, then Kauai on Monday morning until Monday evening. Storms are also possible from Sunday to Monday evening across coastal waters. A moderate and locally windy trading wind pattern should return on Tuesday.
The mid-eastern period from the former tropical cyclone Linda will hold moderate surfing along the opposite shores until Saturday. Sailing along the east-facing shores will begin construction on Saturday from wind waves created in the country, while the rest of the lower part moves near the islands. Surf heights can approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain Saturday through Sunday, before reaching the western half of Sunday night through Monday. How big the waves become depends a lot on the trace and the final strength of the low wave in the following days.
The current south swell will continue to decline slowly over the next two days. A series of small ripples with a moderate southern period will prevent the surfboard from falling into the square early next week.
HFO Hours / Warnings / Tip
Flash Flood Watch from Sunday morning to Monday late evening for all Hawaii islands,
Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopterswith
Look at them Maui Helicopter Trips sot!
Courtesy of NOAA.gov
Sources
2/ https://mauinow.com/2021/08/21/maui-weather-forecast-for-august-21-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]