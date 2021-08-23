How to Select a Capsule Wardrobe for Kids

A capsule wardrobe is not just fashionable but also practical! If you do everything right, your kids’ morning training will be easier. In addition, the choice of clothes, in this case, can be safely entrusted to the child.

What is a Capsule Wardrobe?

By definition, a capsule wardrobe is a collection of clothing and accessories that includes only the essentials that fit perfectly together. And it is not only adults who will appreciate the benefits of this approach. You can buy clothes for babies and toddlers on The Trendy Toddlers site and create a perfectly matching set of outfits for your kid.

Why Should You Create a Capsule Wardrobe?

At the very least, you will have less stress from dressing your kids every day in the morning. It also gives children the freedom to choose their outfits without worrying whether they will conform to social norms or your idea of ​​beauty.

You will have to wash less because children will have fewer clothes and will not have the physical ability to change sets five times a day. This approach also teaches frugality.

Here are the recommendations:

Always try to buy a size larger than what your child is currently wearing so that you can use the garments for more than one year. Never shop without having a piece of paper in front of you describing what you already have. Don’t rely on memory! Choose T-shirts and leggings (pants) that match so that your kids can match their sets without worrying about how they will look together. Also, leggings can be paired with dresses. To get the maximum number of sets, in the end, buy a neutral jacket with a zipper. It will match all shirts and T-shirts of the child. In this case, more than one such jacket will not be needed. Two or three pairs of shoes for the summer are enough, and two pairs of sandals and sneakers. Choose things that are practical and durable. In general, the advice is as old as the world — choose quality things! Take a well-thought-out list of things you need to the store so that you only buy what you really need. In this regard, of course, Internet shopping is good, there is no such temptation to buy everything that you like. It’s easier to control yourself and follow the list too.

We have compiled a shopping list for boys and girls, which you can print before going to the store. This is the list for autumn that will definitely suffice for your kid:

A jacket that should match all the below items,

4-6 thin long-sleeved sweaters of neutral colors,

2-3 sweatshirts with a hood and a zipper,

Warm sweater,

Insulated pants,

1-2 knee-highs, 4-5 pairs of pantyhose, and socks.

To make sure that the chosen pieces will match together, check the website of the store before you go there or shop online. By adding items to the cart, make sure that they match each other. And the capsule wardrobe for your kid is ready.