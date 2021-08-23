Afghanistan: Visa Applicants Told to Stay Away from Kabul Airport, US Competitions Will Meet Exit Deadline

Western nations are now in a frantic race to end what US President Joe Biden called last week “one of the biggest, toughest flights in history,” amid gruesome airport scenes of tens of thousands of people struggling to leave Taliban rule.

In the midst of attempts to evacuate, many Afghans have essentially been pushed to the back of the queue.

“We are currently prioritizing U.S. citizens and legal residents for entry,” John Johnson, Public Relations Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, told CNN on Monday. “Due to a deteriorating security environment, we are urging everyone else not to come to the airport at this time – the gates remain closed.”

The change in airport policy comes when the US has sought to massively increase its mission. About 10,400 people were evacuated from Kabul between Sunday and Monday morning, according to a White House official. The number is the largest in a 24-hour period so far and the first time the administration has exceeded its target of 5,000 to 9,000 daily evacuations. Dozens of other US military transport aircraft are expected to land at the airport on Monday.

G7 leaders are planning to put pressure on Biden to extend his deadline until August 31 for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Biden has not publicly committed to such a move, worrying some allies who have called for a postponement and fear there will not be enough time to evacuate their citizens and Afghan allies.

Biden indicated on Sunday that discussions were taking place about the possibility of staying in the country longer, but the Taliban signaled on Monday that they consider the August 31st date as strong.

“August 31 is the deadline announced by them. The US must adhere to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by this date. Otherwise, it will be a clear violation,” spokesman Sohail Shaheen told CNN on Monday. He said that if there was a delay, “our leadership will make the right and necessary decisions”.

After that date, Shaheen said those who wanted to leave “can do so through the usual way of using commercial flights and have the right documents like passports and visas”.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that British efforts to evacuate people from Kabul “are really few now, not weeks”, and that ground forces must use every moment they have to get people out.

The UK has evacuated a total of 6,600 people since 14 August and over 8,000 since April, Wallace told British broadcasters. But he said people should be honest with “the reality, which is that we will not bring them all out”.

Airport as “Wild West”

The number of people in and around the airport awaiting evacuation rose to about 20,000 over the weekend but was reduced to about 13,000 on Monday, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Most of them are Afghans, the source said, adding that the number of American citizens at the airport was now in the hundreds low.

The airport was increasingly chaotic in terms of who was allowed to enter, with special forces – Afghan and US – taking care of their former Afghan counterparts. “The Wild West is fast becoming,” the source said. “[Special] operators are pulling people through the gates left and right. “

Even with the new flight restrictions, thousands of Afghans, mostly men of military age without “any documents”, remained on the airport grounds, the source said. They had arrived the second day during the “all enter” error in filtering applicants.

The source said “there were no plans to evict people from the airport”, potentially leaving thousands in oblivion.

One reason for the chaos was the decision to issue electronic visas, without names or document numbers, to SIV applicants. The visas were then copied as screenshots and sent by Afghans to thousands of other Afghans who were not allowed access to the airport, a source told CNN over the weekend.

“I do not think the consulate, or the administration honestly, understands how badly they tried by sending that stupid visa and leaving everyone inside for 24 hours,” the source said Monday.

Dozens more military aircraft would arrive on Monday. Plans called for 33 U.S. Air Force C-17s to depart for Hamid Karzai International Airport in the next 24 hours, the source said. Each of the large four-engine aircraft has the capacity to pick up 400 passengers from Kabul, “who should make a good track” on the number of people stranded at the airport.

Meanwhile on Monday, Japan joined the list of countries sending military transport aircraft to Kabul. Katsunobu Kato, the chief secretary of the Japanese cabinet, said a Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) plane would leave for the Afghan capital on Monday, with more expected in the coming days.

On Sunday, conditions at the airport deteriorated throughout the day, with the entrance gates mostly closed. There were times when families split up and were sent to different places in chaos.

“I do not know what they were doing, but there are still local staff fighting in front of the gates and not even being able to enter,” a source close to the situation told CNN, referring to Afghans employed by the US.

Families were being separated and sent to different locations, the source added. This was not “by design and was not really the fault of US officials, but they either choose to enter separately or split along the way,” they said.

“They have had cases where mother, father and children end up in different places,” the source said.

The Afghan was killed by sniper fire

Chaos continued Monday morning when sniper fire killed a member of the Afghan security forces helping secure the base, a source told CNN. The sniper’s affiliation was unclear, the source said.

In confusion, Afghan forces responded to the fire, but in the direction of several U.S. Marines, who opened fire themselves, injuring four Afghans, the source said. All four are in stable condition and there were no casualties in the US.

Nearly 20 people are believed to have died from stampede or gunfire around the airport last week.

Seven Afghan civilians died in clashes near Kabul airport on Saturday, a British Defense Ministry (MoD) spokesman told CNN. One collision took place outside the airport itself while another took place outside the Baron Hotel.

“The conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging, but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” a Defense Ministry spokesman said.

“I’m lucky to be leaving”

The pace of evacuations from Kabul airport appears to be rising on Monday, with planes departing regularly and long queues of evacuees waiting to board flights.

An Afghan journalist, Qiam Noori, who was waiting to board a flight to Qatar, told CNN that he had mixed feelings about leaving.

“I’m lucky to be leaving,” he said. “But I’m also leaving a whole family behind, a lot of friends.”

Noori believes the Taliban would be unlikely to give him space to live freely. “This is the reality” of life in Afghanistan, Noori said, adding that his heart was already broken.

In the 20 years since the Taliban were ousted from power, millions of Afghans have embraced new benefits including increased access to education for women. Now the future of the country is boarding planes abroad.

As one evacuated at the airport told CNN on Monday, Afghanistan is witnessing a total “brain drain”.