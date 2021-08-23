Kamala Harris highlights Southeast Asia ties on an overseas trip, but the focus shifts to Afghanistan.





Facing growing pressure on the United States’ occasional withdrawal from Afghanistan, Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that the Biden administration was particularly focused on evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies. Ms. Harriss’s comments, at a news conference in Singapore, came at the start of her week-long trip to Southeast Asia aimed at strengthening economic ties and combating China’s influence in the region. Instead, her joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was dominated by questions about the chaotic execution of the withdrawal, which has sparked criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and leaders from the the whole world. “Right now we are focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children,” said Ms Harris. This is a special focus at this time.

The remarks came after the White House detailed a series of new agreements with Singapore to strengthen partnerships to address climate change, cyber threats and the pandemic. Mrs. Harris has also said the administration is focused on working with Southeast Asian nations to address supply chain issues, including a global shortage of semiconductors used to build cars and computers. More broadly, the trip is part of the Biden administration’s goal to refocus its national security strategy on competition with China ‘s growing influence. However, the start of her journey has been overshadowed by the widely criticized departure of US troops from Afghanistan. The military has evacuated tens of thousands of people from the Afghan capital since Aug. 14, though thousands of Americans and Afghan allies remain in oblivion. Thousands of Afghans seeking to flee the Taliban have rushed to the airport amid violence and several deaths. Standing by Mr. Lee, Ms. Harris said her presence in Singapore, as well as the agreements reached during the visit, should reassure allies that the United States remains a reliable partner. I am staying here because of our commitment to a long-term relationship, which is a stable one, with the Indo-Pacific region, with the countries of Southeast Asia and, in particular, with Singapore, Ms. Harris said. After the meeting with the two leaders, Mr. Lee said he had offered to send one of Singapore’s military aircraft to help try to evacuate Afghan translators, guides and others who helped or worked for the United States. Mrs. Harris said the United States would follow suit.

“We hope that Afghanistan does not again become an epicenter of terrorism, and after Afghanistan in the long run, what matters is how the US repositions itself in Asia Pacific, engages the wider region and continues the fight against terrorism,” he said. . Lee. In what is likely to be a holiday for Americans living in Singapore and American businesses looking to continue working in the region, Mr. Lee also said he was now able to to think of vaccinated, safe, quarantined travel with other nations, and this would continue talks with the United States to ease pandemic travel restrictions. Something is something we have in mind because it is important that Singapore as a hub be able to reopen and function safely, and that people travel back and forth to do business and support themselves. connected with the world, Mr. Lee said. And the US is one of the countries with which we will continue these talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/23/world/asia/kamala-harris-stresses-southeast-asia-ties-on-an-overseas-trip-but-the-focus-returns-to-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos