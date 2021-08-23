Afghanistan: The Taliban have praised New Zealand over $ 3 million in humanitarian aid





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans last week to send a C-130 Defense Forces plane to the Middle East to bring about 53 kiwis and 37 Afghan nationals who have helped New Zealand, along with their families. Up to 80 Defense Force personnel were deployed to assist with international efforts to evacuate New Zealanders and other suitable nationals. A group of kiwis were successfully transported to the UAE on Saturday, and several were evacuated by Australian forces. The first group of NewZealand citizens, their families and other visa holders evacuated from Afghanistan will arrive in NewZealand on Monday, said Defense Minister Peeni Henare. It came after the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001 and were accused of aiding al-Qaeda, captured the capital Kabul last week, forcing thousands of Afghans to flee the airport in shocking scenes, desperate to evacuate. The Taliban had made significant progress in Afghanistan for weeks after the United States under former President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the insurgents, promising to withdraw after 20 years in exchange for security guarantees. The Taliban are listed as a terrorist organization in New Zealand, and last week Ardern said whether the government will recognize the new Taliban administration will depend on the way it treats its citizens. “What we want to see is for women and girls to have access to work and education. These are things that have traditionally not been available to them where there has been Taliban rule,” Ardern said. “The whole world is watching. The Taliban are making claims about the kind of administration they want to be. We will beg them to allow people to leave safely. “It is not a matter of faith – it will be about actions, not words.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/08/afghanistan-taliban-heaps-praise-on-new-zealand-over-3-million-humanitarian-donation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos