Jack Layton’s son honors his father’s inheritance on the 10th anniversary of his death

City Councilman Mike Layton says that when his father was alive he was a leader present for his constituents and also for his children.

“When we went out for a beer on the weird weekend he was in town and I had problems at my workplace … you could say you had his attention and he was really listening,” Layton tells 680 NEWS in a telephone interview.

Former NDP leader Jack Layton led his party to his best performance ever in the 2011 election, when an orange wave swept across Quebec and pushed the New Democrats into official opposition status.

Months later, he died of cancer on August 22 of that year.

Layton says he fondly remembers the time in his life before his father entered federal politics and was a city councilor.

“We would go to protests and demonstrations and organize meetings and events in the community before he was the personality I think a lot of people across the country knew.”

"His farewell letter was intended to comfort and inspire us to build a more loving Canada."

Incumbent NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, where he was joined by the Layton family on the 10th anniversary of Jack’s death.

Singh showed how Jack inspired him to go into politics when he was thinking about the idea.

“He made me believe we could make Canada a better country, he gave me hope. I saw him as a happy fighter,” Singh said.

Singh also announced that his party will introduce a bill after the election to spark the Canadian Election to rename TorontoDanforth’s ride to DanforthLayton.

Layton represented Toronto riding from 2004 until his death seven years later.

Jack’s wife, Olivia Chow, and his family started the program The Layton Legacy Project earlier this year to mark the untimely death of federal NDP leaders, a decade ago.

The project allows Canadians to apply for a new academic scholarship and two new awards to be given on behalf of Jack, which will be followed by a virtual, nationwide celebration of Jack’s life on Sunday.

The event, which will feature a group of activists, special guests and artists, is gathering with the help of musician Steven Page, once the lead singer of Barenaked Ladies.

Layton says he started planning the project before the 44th federal election was called, but says it is appropriate how events unfolded that way.

“We have just spent two years with a pandemic that has affected people across the country, but has affected the most vulnerable people the most. We are also in the midst of a climate crisis, “Layton said.

He also cited the bodies of indigenous children found decades later in the country and underscores the moment when his father helped former Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologize formally to the Indigenous people in 2008.

“He acknowledges that they were mere words and that the actions to be taken would really define us as a generation of how we react to the tragic, very difficult and harmful things that generations before us did to the indigenous people of this land.” he said.

Despite talking a lot about his father and his time as federal leader, Layton says he does not see himself following in Jack’s footsteps, all the way to Parliament Hill.

He says his children are the reason behind his choice not to follow his father’s example.

“I am a dedicated parent and the thought of not being there to introduce them is difficult,” he said. “You can never say never, but I work hard on my existing Toronto City Council job that takes up 150 percent of my time.”

NDP MP Charlie Angus wrote on Twitter about Jack’s death saying in part: “I have never doubted in his belief that ordinary people can change the world.”

Layton says he hopes his father’s legacy will continue to enhance people’s quality of life without the expense of other Canadians.

It has been 10 years since the death of Jack Layton.

Jack made me believe that it was possible to do politics differently.

He made me believe I could win and be a voice for the people of the north.

I have never doubted in his belief that ordinary people can change the world. pic.twitter.com/iOBUs26ZCA – Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) August 21, 2021

