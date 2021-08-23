BC announces new COVID-19 vaccine charter to be required for a wide range of public activities





The UN government has announced a plan to require evidence of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone wishing to attend a concert, sports game, movie, restaurant, nightclub, casino or fitness class. “New BC vaccine cards” will be implemented on September 13, Prime Minister John Horganand Provincial Health Officer Dr told reporters on Monday. Bonnie Henry. Initially, qualified British Columbians will seek evidence of a vaccine dose. By October 24, two doses will be required. Cards will be required for a wide range of recreational and social activities, including indoor ticket sports events, indoor dining and courtyard restaurants, fitness centers, casinos and indoor events such as conferences and weddings. Henry said unvaccinated people currently make up about 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in BC and 93 percent of hospitalizations. The risk of infection is about 10 times higher for people who are not vaccinated, she added. “These numbers are a strong reminder of why vaccines are important,” Henry said. Horgan also said BC is unlikely to move on to the next step in its COVID-19 resumption plan as soon as expected, echoing comments from Henry last week. The original plan of the province was for Step 4 to start on September 7, if the number of cases was low and the vaccination numbers were high. The number of cases has increased in the Internal Health region, forcing officials to expand restrictions in central Okanagan, such as mandatory mask wearing and reduced restrictions on internal and external events across the region. The province reported 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Hospital admissions increased to 129, with 59 in intensive care. More than half of the province’s 6,345 active cases were in the Interior. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix attributed the increase in cases at Home to lower vaccination rates. The relocation of many residents ordered from their homes due to wildfires has made the content of COVID-19 particularly challenging, Henry said. As of Friday, 83 per cent of qualified British Colombians aged 12 and over had received the first dose of the vaccine. About 74 percent of those eligible had taken the second hit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid19-vaccine-update-bc-1.6149947 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

