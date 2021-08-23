International
Masks required in Regina public and Catholic primary schools, recommended in secondary schools
Both Regina school divisions are forcing the use of internal masks in primary schools and recommending wearing masks in secondary schools when the school year starts next month.
Regina Public School education director Greg Enion posted a letter of return to school Monday morning.
“After a complicated year of class breaks and temporary distance learning, my sincere hope was a traditional return to learning,” Enion said.
“Unfortunately, most of our students, the more than 15,000 children who will be attending pre-kindergarten grades 6 and 7 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated and are vulnerable to the risks that COVID-19 and its variants continue to pose. “
The division will require students, staff and visitors to primary schools to wear masks at all times inside and on school buses. The use of the mask will not be required outside on school grounds if physical distance can be maintained.
The division of the school will “strongly recommend” the use of the mask in high schools when physical distancing is not possible. Visitors are required to wear masks in high schools at all times.
“In consultation with Regina area public health officials, we will continuously monitor COVID and variant cases and adjust the mask and other guidelines based on the direction of public health,” Enion said.
Enion said the split was heard by parents on the student staff in August and that they “overwhelmingly” expressed “the importance of strong security practices, including the required use of masks”.
He said Regina area medical officers also “strongly recommend the use of the mask” in schools.
The Regina Catholic School Division issued its disguise instructions Monday afternoon.
“On the recommendation of our local medical health officers, our plan calls for masks for all students, staff and visitors while you are within primary schools,” Education Director Sean Chase said in a letter to parents.
The division of the Catholic school will require students to wear masks while on the bus, but not outside.
Chase said the division had planned to return to the province’s safe school plan released in July, which showed schools could function as they did in the “pre-pandemic years”.
He said circumstances have changed given the prevalence of the delta variant and the advice of local medical health officers.
“While many of us hoped for a return to school as we knew it before COVID, the planned safety protocols are still needed to protect our students, staff and families, while also prioritizing personal learning opportunities.”
Chase said the protocols will help mitigate any “interruptions in personal learning”.
Both school divisions will return to the semester system in high schools.
On Friday, the provincial government issued long-term precautions to deal with COVID-19, which include guidelines for schools.
“Once students sit in their classrooms, it is appropriate to remove the masks,” a government news release said Friday. “For outdoor activities such as vacations or outdoor fitness classes, there is no recommendation that students disguise themselves.”
School divisions are free to make their own policy regarding the use of masks as they did in the 2020-21 school year. Last August, the provincial government recommended masks in high-traffic areas for grades 4-12.
Both Regina Public and Regina Catholic were among the first divisions to require masks for students in the classroom at the beginning of last school year.
