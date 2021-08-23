Conservatives win as O’Toole momentum rises, Nano poll suggests

TORONTO – Liberals and Conservatives are now competing in a statistically dead heat as Conservative leader Erin OToole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially reluctant Canadians, according to overnight follow-up by Nanos Research to CTV News and Globe and Mail .

According to the last night’s trace ending Sunday and released Monday morning, support for the Liberals vote is 32.5 per cent, while the Conservatives are at 31.4 per cent, leaving a margin of 1.1 percentage points that is within the margin of error. of surveys of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

You should be disappointed if you happen to be a supporter of the Liberals, because the Liberals have crossed from the majority territory to the minority territory in a dead fire, at least in the number of votes, Nik Nano, founder and chief data scientist at Nanos Research , said in the latest episode of the CTVNews.ca Trend Line podcast. So now the race is on.

The result shows a continuation of conservative gains in the first days of the campaign, which began on 15 August. Liberal support was at 33.4 percent in an August 12 poll, while conservatives remained at that point at 28.4 percent.

SUPPORT P OR OTOOLE

The Liberal narrowing comes after OToole saw its support as the preferred candidate rose from 17.7 percent on Aug. 12 to 24.0 percent in the most recent poll. He stands behind Trudeau support of 32.7 percent, but the gap between them has narrowed after Trudeau dropped to 35.6 percent on 12 August.

Those prime ministerial favorite numbers are significantly rising for Erin OToole, Nanos said. Most of his taking was from undecided people.

Poll trends show that liberal hopes for a majority government are fading ahead of the vote on September 20, a date that is fast approaching in a short 36-day campaign.

The results showed the NDP with 20.8 per cent vote support, which is about 20.7 per cent on August 12, while Green Party support fell from 7.9 per cent to 5.1 per cent. The Quebecois bloc has 6.1 percent support, up from 6.3 percent, while the People’s Party is 3.3 percent, gaining from 1.9 percent on August 12th.

Nanos said recent poll trends show that party support has resumed since the July campaign, when the Liberals enjoyed a double-digit percentage point advantage over the Conservatives and enjoyed the full attention of media coverage.

Fast forward now and with the re-establishment of the electoral call where parties receive relatively equal coverage, he said. Everyone is basically based on where they need to be. And it will be interesting to see if there is a moment of explosion, because that is what we need to be careful about now.

THE SINGH FACTOR

NDP leader Jagmeet Singhs was prominent in the results, with 19.4 per cent support as the preferred candidate, up from 16.9 per cent on 12 August.

Jagmeet Singh is an important factor in this election. He needs to figure out how he can get through the mess and make it a three-way race, Nanos said.

It has been another story for Green Party leader Annamie Paul as she has dealt with internal strife and funding issues in her party. She has said she will focus her campaign on winning her downtown Toronto car, rather than running a typical national campaign.

The poll showed she received only 1.80 per cent support as the preferred candidate, up from 2.60 per cent on 12 August.

This election should be her presentation to Canadians. But she is not running a traditional national campaign because the funds have not been secured for that to happen, Nanos said.

With the moment currently favoring the Conservatives, Nanos said it would be interesting to see and see if the Liberals’ decision to launch a brief campaign could end without leaving them enough time to try to change current voting trends. . For OToole, the key will be to avoid mistakes and not interrupt the trend.

For now, there is little momentum with the Conservatives and Erin OToole. Liberals need to understand how to stop it in order to ensure that conservatives do not overtake them, because who knows what will happen in the coming days, Nanos said.

METHODOLOGY NANOS

A national random telephone survey (landline and mobile sample using direct agents) with 1,200 Canadians was conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over a three-day period. Every evening a new group of 400 eligible voters is interviewed. Daily follow-up figures are based on a three-day sample that includes 1,200 interviews. To update the follow-up a new interview day is added and the older day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is 8 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The sample of respondents is stratified geographically and by gender. Data can be weighted by age according to data from the 2016 Canadian Census administered by Statistics Canada. Reported percentages may not increase by up to 100 due to rounding.