Completion of 80% vaccinated blockages could cause 25,000 Australian deaths, new modeling suggests | Coronavirus

Australia’s national plan to end blockages after 80% of the adult population is vaccinated could result in a total of 25,000 deaths and 270,000 cases of long Covid, the new model warns.

The work of researchers at Australia’s three major universities predicts more than 10 times more deaths than the Doherty Institute modeling that underpins the foundation of the four-phase national guide. This plan was approved by the national cabinet in July, but is subject to various interpretations by state and territory leaders.

The Doherty model looked at the number of deaths in the first 180 days of reopening at the 70% and 80% thresholds leading to stages B and C when blockages would be less likely and then highly targeted.

Recent research models include cumulative deaths over a longer period of time during phase D of the national plan, when no restrictions remain.

Dr Zo Hyde, an epidemiologist and co-author from the University of Western Australia, warned that the new model, which has not yet been reviewed by colleagues, showed that it was simply too dangerous to treat Covid-19 as the flu and that Australia needed to get vaccinated. high rates before opening.

Hyde and co-authors Prof Quentin Grafton of the Australian National University and Prof. Tom Compass of the University of Melbourne, both economists, called for a 90% vaccination rate among all Australians, including children, and a 95% rate for vulnerable populations. , including seniors and indigenous Australians.

On Monday, Scott Morrison continued to urge heads of state and territory not to deviate from the 70% and 80% targets to reduce, and then gradually lift the blockades. The prime minister argued that by then vaccination rates would be higher among the elderly.

But there are still significant reservations about ending border blockades and restrictions between the predominantly Labor-leading states, including high rates of transmission to children, high case numbers in Sydney’s largest interstate state, and low vaccination rates. among indigenous Australians.

The federal government is preparing a school-based vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, but Morrison has ruled out counting them among the national plan targets.

E Doherty modeling suggests that in the first 180 days after Australia reopened to 80% of the adult vaccination rate, there would be 761 deaths with partial testing, follow-up, tracking and quarantine.

In COVID-19 modeling, by opening vaccine coverage to 70% of the adult population with partial public health measures, we predict 385,983 symptomatic cases and 1,457 deaths over six months. – Doherty Institute (@TheDohertyInst) August 23, 2021

In them paper, published Tuesday, Hyde, Grafton, Compass and freelance designer John Parslow found that reopening with a 70% vaccination rate could result in 6.9 million symptomatic cases of Covid-19, 154,000 hospitalizations and 29,000 total deaths.

He warned that if Australia reopens after 80% of adults are vaccinated, which translates to 65% of the general population, there could be approximately 25,000 deaths and 270,000 cases of long Covid.

If Australia reopens with 80% of vaccinated adults and all children vaccinated, estimated deaths would drop to 19,000, or 10,000 if 90% of adults were vaccinated.

Doherty modeling produced less appalling results due to different assumptions: a shorter time horizon; a lower percentage of symptomatic infections; lower transmission to children; basic public health measures that reduce the number of reproductions from 6.32 to 3.6, and that testing, tracking, isolation and quarantine remain partially effective, even in very high new daily cases.

Grafton defended those differences, explaining that the group had assumed hospitalization and the deaths would continue until everyone became infected.

This would be in 2022, some time in phase D when there are minimal public health measures and no blockages. [Covid-19] it will go everywhere, it is extremely contagious, he told the Guardian Australia.

Grafton warned that the greatest risk would be for regional and remote areas with low vaccination rates and high indigenous populations, such as New South West Wales, Arnhem Land and Kimberley.

We have a serious problem. In Sydney, there are still plenty of fans and you can get to the hospital in 30 minutes. In these communities: forget it. Many people out there have underlying co-morbidity. If we do not do something different, it is a nightmare that is coming.

Grafton said the modeling groups acknowledged that Delta was highly contagious to children, arguing that it was a real problem to exclude 5 million people by setting vaccination targets based solely on the population aged 16 and over.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The Doherty Institute disagreed, concluding that the inclusion of children aged 12 to 15 would not materially alter the expected overall health outcomes because the total number of Australians experiencing serious illness would be similar.

Grafton said tracking, tracing, isolation and quarantine was no longer effective as daily cases exceeded 100 per day and that NSW daily cases of more than 800 indicated it was not working in any meaningful way at the moment.

The Prime Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, Andrew Barr, has warned that even in phases B and C when vaccination levels of 70% and 80% had been reached, public health measures would remain, such as density limits.

Grafton said density limits, social distancing and masks would help but not reduce the reproduction rate.

Researchers have suggested vaccinating children and adolescents by giving boosting mRNA injections to all Australians, including those taking AstraZeneca, and achieving a vaccination rate of 90% overall and 95% among vulnerable populations.

Those measures could reduce deaths from Covid to 5,000 and cases of long Covid to 40,000, their modeling suggests.

Compass said the forecasts would be even worse if we had used the higher estimates of the added virulence of the Delta variant.

This means that our forecasts are likely to represent a lower estimate of the cumulative public health outcomes of fully relaxed public health measures in phase D of the national plan, or earlier, if outbreaks are not suppressed or effectively eliminated. , he said.