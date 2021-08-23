The aftermath of Afghanistan includes the first day of Harris’s trip to Southeast Asia





Harris ‘stops in Singapore and Vietnam have taken on great significance for their potential to assure foreign leaders of the United States’ continued commitment to its allies. Especially in Vietnam where Harris heads on Tuesday – as images of the fall of Saigon in 1975 have sparked comparisons to evacuations in Kabul – the vice president will work to maintain her focus on Asia, a region that President Joe Biden wants to prioritize. after it ends 9 / Conflicts of the era 11.

However, on Monday, reporters stepped into a monitor from another room to specify Harris on his troubled exit from Afghanistan as she stood next to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon at a joint news conference after their first bilateral meeting. providing a first look at how the vice. The president is approaching the unfolding crisis.

“There is no doubt that there will be, and should be, a strong analysis of what happened,” Harris said, while ignoring whether she was personally satisfied with the operational steps being taken during the US withdrawal. Officials separated journalists traveling with the vice president from politicians because of Singapore Covid-19 restrictions.

Harris said in April that she was among the last advisers Biden consulted before making his decision to end the war in Afghanistan, and she joined a large amount of information he received on the matter last week. . Her advisers had faced questions before her trip whether the turbulent end of the 20-year war would undermine her message to leaders in Asia about America’s commitments abroad.

There had already been some questions about Biden’s attention in Southeast Asia; he has not spoken directly to a leader from the region since taking office. Part of the reason he explained the end of the war in Afghanistan is the desire to shift the focus to modern-day issues, such as opposing China’s rise. On Monday, even though Harris tried to project the administration’s focus on strengthening its influence in Asia, it again faced questions about the crisis in Afghanistan. “Right now, we are focused on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and Afghans who are vulnerable, including women and children,” Harris added. She also defended President Joe Biden, saying he had shown “great emotion” over the images coming out of Afghanistan. Responding to the crisis in Afghanistan while on foreign soil is part of the big challenge Harris faces this week as he travels to Singapore and Vietnam, as the once low-risk trip to friendly nations comes at the same time as a chaotic U.S. withdrawal. from Afghanistan Me Political experts, and even her allies, say Harris faces increased pressure to fulfill dual responsibilities unknown to him in his seven months in office: Ensure a foreign policy victory for a crisis administration and embody Biden’s call to focus U.S. attention abroad to oppose growing China. “It will be a real point for her to point out that America is here and we are committed to the things we say we are committed to,” a source close to Harris told CNN last week. Harris’ comments on Monday echoed Biden’s statements in earlier days, saying the time for reflection and criticism would come later as the focus remains on the dangerous mission of evacuating tens of thousands from the now Taliban-controlled city. But this notion has not stopped the barrage of questions about the powers of the administration and who is to blame for the collapse in Kabul. “The reason I am here is because the United States is a global leader and we take that role seriously, realizing that we have many interests and priorities around the world,” Harris said Monday. “I am here in Singapore as a reaffirmation of our commitment to our membership in the Indo-Pacific region.” Monday deals Following Harris’ meeting with Lee, the White House announced several initiatives with the Singapore government aimed at “strengthening and deepening” administration partnerships in Southeast Asia. The agreements focus on alleviating mixed supply chain issues from the pandemic, combating cyber security threats, addressing climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. Harris and Lee will launch the US-Singapore Supply Chain Dialogue, according to a document provided by her office, which would be a “high-level dialogue on enhancing collaborative efforts to promote greater resilience”. supply chain “. CNN reported Friday that the trade would affect the topic of global competition in the vice president’s trip as the US grapples with global microchip shortages In terms of cyber security, the duo announced that they have concluded “three agreements that will expand cybersecurity co-operation regarding the financial sector, military-military engagement and regional capacity building”. And the US and Singapore say they will pursue Covid-19 variants together more closely, as well as partners in the search for treatments, among other agreements on defense issues. The vice president then received a notice from Singapore defense officials on the U.S.-Singapore defense relationship at Changi Naval Base before addressing the U.S. sailors aboard the USS Tulsa. She thanked the troops for their efforts in Afghanistan, as discussions are under way regarding the potential to stay in Kabul beyond the August 31 deadline to leave the country, so that US troops can complete their evacuation efforts. “The men and women who have served in Afghanistan – including some who are here today, and I have read about your service – and those who are serving there now, I just want to say that we are all grateful to the men and women in uniform and embassy staff on the ground bringing security to Americans and Afghans who worked side by side with us and other Afghans at risk, “Harris said. “And they are doing this mission in an incredibly challenging and dangerous environment, and the President and I are grateful for their service.” Harris then went back to the task at hand, deepening relations in the Indo-Pacific, a region she called “critical” to US security. Biden has focused his domestic economic policy agenda around strengthening the country’s infrastructure and productive capacity to compete with China, making it a secret that he intends to fight the battles of the “next 20 years” rather than the last. , part of his reason for withdrawing from Afghanistan. “At the same time, other missions continue around the world. So all of you are here in Singapore – and Southeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific – with a mission of your own, a mission that is vital to the American people,” he said. Harris sailors to the US after visiting the USS Tulsa warship. “Indo-Pacific is critical to the security and prosperity of the United States.” The vice president is scheduled to deliver remarks in Singapore on Tuesday outlining the administration’s vision for the region, said a White House official, focusing on security, economic partnerships and global health. “The vice president will discuss a topic she has discussed many times before – she believes we are entering a new era. Our world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, therefore, the only way forward. is together “, official.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Sophie Jeong, Chandler Thornton and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

