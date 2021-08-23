Metro Manila passes 8 points in the index of safe cities

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila dropped eight points in an index of safe global cities as its ranking fell on almost all indicators, especially in personal safety and health.

Based on the UK-based The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2021 Safe Cities Index, the metropolis was ranked 51st out of 60 cities, sliding eight levels from its 43rd ranking in 2019. The index is produced twice a year.

From a perfect score of 100, Metro Manila scored 52.5 this year, a deterioration from 59.2 two years ago. It also fell below the 66.1 average.

Copenhagen, Denmark was ranked first with a score of 82.4 followed by Toronto with 82.2. Singapore was ranked third with 80.7. The top five are Sydney and Tokyo.

The EIU index ranks 60 cities in 76 indicators related to various aspects of urban security covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental safety, which was the latest addition to the category.

Unfortunately, Metro Manila saw the ranking drop to the original four pillars.

He fell the most in personal safety, with 15 points, to 55th with a score of 46.4 from the top level of 74.7 in 2019.

This pillar takes into account how citizens are at risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters and economic weaknesses.

The EIU said that the best way for a city to achieve a high level of personal security is through its co-creation by the public and the authorities, which requires both effective local government institutions and the training of citizens to play a role. key in increasing their security of their neighbors.

“Ensuring that people feel part of society benefits them. “When people think they have a part in what tomorrow will look like, they will make sure that today’s society is safe and secure,” it said.

Metro Manila also saw the six-point health insurance pillar at 54 with a score of 49.9. In 2019, it was in 48th place with 56.6.

This measures how cities behave at the level and quality of health care services and infrastructure in the city. It was also based on the availability, accessibility and quality of health care service, as well as infant life expectancy and mortality, among others.

Unfortunately, the already weak health system in the country was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic which severely choked the system, causing repeated blockages to avoid its collapse.

The EIU said even well-resourced cities have been conquered almost despite advanced infrastructure and equipment. He also underlined that the marginalized sectors have been most affected.

“Developing countries need to adjust their health systems to respond to growing non-communicable diseases, along with treating communicable ones. Protecting the most vulnerable is not only ethical in itself, it protects the health of all.” in the population, ”said the EIU.

In terms of infrastructure security, Manila also dropped six levels to 52nd place at 52.9 from 46 to 53.6.

This takes into account the built-in physical environment, measuring the availability, quality and adequacy of the city’s existing infrastructure and its vulnerability to man-made natural disasters.

The EIU stressed that as cities strive to expand infrastructure to meet demand, they will also need to focus on governing existing assets.

Metro Manila digital security also dropped to 49th place from 45th. He praises the ability of city citizens to freely use the internet and other digital channels without fear of privacy breaches, identity theft and malicious cyber attacks.

The EIU said the development of smart cities could be an aid to urban security in general.

However, out of 60 cities, only 15 have a smart city plan that explicitly focuses on the cyber security of the smart city infrastructure or network. The other 45, including Metro Manila, either have an existing smart city plan or plan to invest in the next five years.

Meanwhile, Manila Manila performed best in the last addition of the environmental pillar as it was ranked 41st with a score of 65.9. It takes into account how the city has incorporated sustainability parameters into its urban planning to reduce carbon emissions and manage climate risks.

The EIU said the pandemic highlighted a substantial impact on the environment, both on the good side and on the bad side. While reduced travel has improved air quality in many cities, an increase in single-use plastics and medical waste has been observed.

“In the long run, if there is anything, the pandemic experience will lead to broader and more ambitious green policies,” she said.