It may be time to pull off the giant giant phrase.

Researchers in the Seychelles have filmed a giant tortoise hunting and devouring a bird of prey in a single swallow. Scientists involved in the discovery say it is the first time such an act has been captured by cameras. They too are shocked.

Totally it is totally surprising and quite terrifying, he said Justin Gerlach, an island ecologist in Peterhouse, Cambridge, England. The turtle is intentionally chasing this bird and kills it, and then eats it. So, yes, it’s hunting.

Giant tortoises, now found only in the Seychelles and the Galpagos Islands, were believed to be herbivorous. In fact, their vegetarian diets are thought to have formed their own ecosystems, similar to those of elephants or bison. But in one paper published Monday in the journal Current Biology, Dr. Gerlach and Anna Zora, a co-author at the Frgate Island Foundation, explain that there has been evidence that large reptiles may supplement their diets from time to time. Turtles sometimes consume snail shells and bones from dead birds, goats, and even other turtles. But hunting?

There were rumors of turtles chasing seabirds, who become helpless after falling from their nests. But until the video was captured revealing a scene a bit like the Eastmans PD Are You My Mother? if it had been written by Roald Dahl, Dr Gerlach assumed that any such observation was a misunderstanding at best.