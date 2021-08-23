International
Totally Surprising and More Terrifying: Giant Turtles Eat Small Birds
It may be time to pull off the giant giant phrase.
Researchers in the Seychelles have filmed a giant tortoise hunting and devouring a bird of prey in a single swallow. Scientists involved in the discovery say it is the first time such an act has been captured by cameras. They too are shocked.
Totally it is totally surprising and quite terrifying, he said Justin Gerlach, an island ecologist in Peterhouse, Cambridge, England. The turtle is intentionally chasing this bird and kills it, and then eats it. So, yes, it’s hunting.
Giant tortoises, now found only in the Seychelles and the Galpagos Islands, were believed to be herbivorous. In fact, their vegetarian diets are thought to have formed their own ecosystems, similar to those of elephants or bison. But in one paper published Monday in the journal Current Biology, Dr. Gerlach and Anna Zora, a co-author at the Frgate Island Foundation, explain that there has been evidence that large reptiles may supplement their diets from time to time. Turtles sometimes consume snail shells and bones from dead birds, goats, and even other turtles. But hunting?
There were rumors of turtles chasing seabirds, who become helpless after falling from their nests. But until the video was captured revealing a scene a bit like the Eastmans PD Are You My Mother? if it had been written by Roald Dahl, Dr Gerlach assumed that any such observation was a misunderstanding at best.
Nobody asked for it, because why would you do it? Turtles do not hunt, said Dr Gerlach. You will not waste time just looking for a hunting turtle.
Now he wonders what else we can learn from these creatures, which can live more than 200 years and grow to more than 500 kilograms.
Quite quite a mystery they have discovered here, he said James Gibbs, a herpetologist at New York State University and the Galpagos Conservatory who was not involved in the search.
When Dr. Gibbs watched the video, he was surprised at how slowly and embarrassingly the attack unfolds.
It’s a very interesting combination of diligence and incompetence, he said.
Dr Gibbs has been studying giant tortoises for about 30 years in the Galpagos, where he said the tortoises have developed a curious relationship with birds.
The turtles will stand up and stretch all of their limbs and tail, and the fins will come and fix them from the ticks, Dr Gibbs said. I have heard over the years that sometimes turtles will fall down and flatten the finches and eat them. But they were just anecdotes, and after spending many, many years there, I never saw it myself.
But there is nothing wrong with what is happening in the video by Seychelles. Indeed, scientists note that the turtle shows signs of having hunted seabirds before.
For example, when turtles eat leaves, grass, or fruit, they extend their tongue and pull food into their mouths. But the turtle in the video has its tongue pulled out and its eyes closed to show that it is wary of a certain amount of danger with this food source.
It behaves in a different way from normal food, said Dr. Gerlach. It is not just collecting food. Killing him to collect food.
According to Dr. Gibbs, that the giant tortoise is female can be an important key to shocking behavior. Island systems lack calcium, a critical mineral for building egg shells.
So while the video of a giant tortoise attacking a helpless chick may be hard for some people to watch, the act of robbery may simply be a way for the animals to ensure the success of the next generation.
They were used to thinking of them as not very interesting, slow-moving and probably quite stupid, Dr Gerlach said of the giant turtles. But it is clear that there is much more to these animals.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/23/science/tortoise-eats-bird-video.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
