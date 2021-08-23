Gibson Dunn | What Can We Expect from the SEC with COP26 Around the Corner?





Click for PDF Climate change issues and related adjustment calls are in the headlines. On August 9, 2021, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)publishedthe first major international assessment of climate change research since 2013. IPCCreportwill brief the negotiations at the UN Conference on Climate Change 2021, also known as COP26, starting on 31 October 2021 in Glasgow. Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler has made his headlines on climate change in recent weeks. assetJuly 16, 2021, Chairman Gensler appointed Mika Morse to the newly established role of Climate Advisor on his policy staff, further demonstrating the importance of climate policy to SECsagendaWith Furthermore, the Reg Flex Agenda includes Climate Change Detection if it is to propose changes to the rules to enhance recorders’ disclosures regarding issuers and climate-related risks and opportunities. (See our client alarm in the Reg Flex Registry.) Speaker Gensler has also been very activeTweetOn July 28, 2021, heposted a video in his Twitter article addressing the question: What has the SEC got to do with climate? INprepared remarksat the Climate Responsible Investment Principles and Global Financial Markets webinar later that day, Chairman Gensler indicated that he had asked SEC staff to develop a mandatory proposal of the Climate Risk Detection Rules for review by the Commissions by the end of the year, and provided detailed insights into possible elements of that arrangement. President Genslers’ remarks began, like many conversations this summer, with a reference to the Olympics. Drawing a link between gaming and public company discovery, he claimed that having clear rules for judging performance is critical in both forums. Taking the analogy further, President Gensler observed that the events competing in the Olympics, as well as who can compete in them, have evolved substantially since the first modern Games in 1896. He also suggested, the categories of information that investors seek to make informed investment decision also evolves over time and that the public enterprise discovery framework needs to take the right steps to modernize. Read more The following Gibson Dunn attorneys assisted in preparing this update: Hillary Holmes, Elizabeth Ising, Lori Zyskowski, and Patrick Cowherd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gibsondunn.com/what-can-we-expect-from-the-sec-with-cop26-around-the-corner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos