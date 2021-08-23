Here is what a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan can say about ChinaExBulletin



BEIJING America’s two-decade presence in Afghanistan has always been a mixed bag for neighboring China.

“In one hand, [China] I did not like the fact that there [were] “US military bases are literally on their border with Afghanistan,” said Raffaello Pantucci, a SHOCK with the Royal United Services Institute, a UK security research center. “On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don’t have to.”

All of this has changed since the withdrawal of the United States and the takeover of the Taliban. China must now fight a fragmented Afghanistan along its western border led by an Islamic extremist group that has targeted civilians in attacks and provided shelter to al-Qaeda.

“America’s exit reduces the strategic pressure on China,” says Zhu Yongbiao, an Afghanistan expert at China’s Lanzhou University. “The situation is positive for China, but the negative ones outweigh the positives. What China can stand to win is quite modest.”

The rapid destruction of US-trained Afghan forces and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and their Afghan counterparts have given China an opportunity to highlight American failures.

Xinhua, the state news agency, said the fall of Kabul marked the decline of America’s international image and credibility. On Twitter, Hu Xijin, editor of a nationalist state newspaper, cited a joke circulating in China that taking over the Taliban was easier than the American presidential transition.

But lying aside, the rapid US withdrawal and its aftermath beats the current Beijing, which has kept its embassy in Kabul open and functioning with a range of difficult options.

President Biden said US withdrawal to Afghanistan will allow US to focus more on China out of competition. And China now has to work not only with the Taliban, but with Pakistan where Chinese interests have fallen periodic attack, despite strong Islamabad-Beijing relations aimed at maintaining stability along its borders.

Security remains China’s main concern. Beijing is particularly concerned that Afghanistan may have a resurgence of East Turkestan Islamic Movement, or ETIM a name that the US and China have used to refer to a loose and dispersed effort by Uighurs outside China to create an uprising.

China claims the group encouraged Uighurs inside China to engage in terrorist acts and trained fighters outside China. Since 2017, Chinese authorities have built an extensive network of internment camps and prisons in the Xinjiang region to contain hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs, whom Beijing claims are predisposed to terrorism. The US says the attempt is genocide.

“Other jihadist groups have begun to sympathize with the Uighurs and their situation inside China,” says Sean Roberts, author of The war against the UighursWith “I think in fact the biggest threat to China is outside of jihadist groups who may have begun to perceive China as an enemy of Islam.”

Beyond security, China’s economic hopes for Afghanistan now look bleak.

Haiyun Ma, at Frostburg State University in Maryland, says Chinese strategists have long been in Afghanistan as part of the massive Chinese infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative. Afghanistan provides China with a possible route to Iran and Turkey that avoids the Pacific Ocean, where America and its allies have power. It also allows China to bypass Central Asian countries where Russia retains influence.

But Afghanistan’s instability makes this aspirational strategy at best. He tells me: “At this time, I do not really see how China can implement this plan.”

China is not yet an economic player in Afghanistan. State-owned companies have tried several investments, including in copper mines in Logar province. But safety and other issues have meant that no mining has ever started.

Chinese engagement and assistance to Afghanistan has been limited, and Beijing is extremely resistant to the idea of ​​sending peacekeepers to Afghanistan to protect its trade interests.

What Beijing has offered to the Taliban so far is an open hand and a hint of legitimacy. In late July, China invited some Taliban leaders to meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. It was a conspicuous public gesture to demonstrate goodwill towards the insurgent group. In return, Taliban leaders vowed to leave only Chinese interests in Afghanistan and to shelter no anti-Chinese extremist groups.

This was not the first time China had addressed the Taliban. Roberts says in the 1990s, Beijing often worked through Pakistani mediators with the Taliban, who then ruled the country, to monitor and control Uighur fighters who had tried to join al-Qaeda.

“The Chinese state is as happy to work with a democracy as it is with an autocracy, and in this case, perhaps with a theocracy,” Roberts says.

However, Beijing has not yet officially recognized the Taliban as the new leaders of Afghanistan. Until there is more stability and clarity about Afghanistan’s future, China looks set to remain on the periphery.