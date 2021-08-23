NSW Health data reveal COVID-19 infections in 20- to 29-year-olds almost double within a week





New NSW Health data have found that COVID-19 infections in the 20- to 29-year-old age group have almost doubled in the last seven days, to about 1,200 cases.

The 20- to 29-year-old age group continues to be the biggest driver of new COVID-19 cases in New South Wales, with infections almost doubling within a week. New data from NSW Health released Monday afternoon showed that there were almost 1,200 cases in that age group in the last seven days, up from about 600 a week earlier. Infections in the 30- to 39-year-old age group also doubled, from more than 400 in seven days to August 16 to more than 800 in the week to Monday. The age group 10-19 years had approximately the same number of cases, followed by the age group 0 to 9 years with a tick more than 600 infections. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian on Monday begged 16- to 39-year-olds in 12 Sydney hotspots to reserve their vaccine as they were giving priority to the stroke. Areas of concern are Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield and some suburbs of Penrith. “I want to appeal to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 in those 12 troubled areas of local government, please go ahead and get vaccinated,” Ms. Berejiklian said. “Go to the New South Wales website and book. We expect you to be able to get vaccinated the same week. “Please make sure that if you are between 16 and 39 years old you come forward, you are given priority for obvious reasons.” Health care workers have expressed concern about the increasing number of young people admitted to the intensive care unit for COVID-19 infections. Dr Huong Nguyen, of Nepean Hospital in western Sydney, said she was “concerned” that 25 per cent of patients with COVID-19 in the ICU were now younger than 40 years old. “What has worried us in recent weeks is the increase in the number of intensive care patients who are younger,” she said. “They are staying in intensive care for longer and need care that can not be provided anywhere else in the wards. “There are those who are in the respiratory apparatus and in the machines of the heart and lungs.” Dr Nguyen spoke at Monday’s COVID-19 update after the prime minister announced that the state had registered 818 new cases of community transmission and three deaths. Meanwhile, Ms. Berejiklian said the government will have more to say about the return of school students to the classrooms in the coming days. “It is important for us to make sure that we have considered all the issues regarding the returning schools. Once we have concrete advice … we will communicate it, but I have not received it yet,” he said. she. “Please be aware that our health experts in particular are working on how HSC can be done safely.”

