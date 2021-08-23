International
Russian journalists meet with a stroke of dark humor and subscribers
RIGA, Latvia There is a kind of American podcast where two young journalists investigate their medium-sized problems, laugh a lot, interview their mothers.
Sonya Groysman, a 27-year-old journalist in Moscow who worked for the independent news site Proekt, was a fan of those shows, and so when she and her colleague Olga Churakova got into trouble, it seemed natural for them to start recording. But the problems they discussed in that familiar format are terrifying and existential. Last month the two women were placed on the list of Russian government foreign agents, a designation that threatens to end their careers and, if they fail to complete documents and attach a 24-word denial, to personal social media posts as well. , could mean heavy fines and imprisonment.
So their podcast is called Hello, you are a foreign agentThe first episode begins with Mrs. Groysman stumbling, laughing, through denial, which translates as: THIS NEW MEDIA / MATERIALS HAS BEEN CREATED AND / AND DISTRIBUTED BY AN EXTERNAL MEDIA END OF FUNCTIONS OF FOREIGN AGENTS OR AGENTS TA Foreign Agent. In another episode, Ms. Churakova tries and fails to find a job at a fast food chain specializing in shopping after explaining her new status.
Ms. Groysman and her co-host are not asking for money from listeners to support the podcast, she said, because she is concerned that her use of something like the American crowdfunding platform Patreon could be misunderstood and held against her. The podcast, she said, is simply their way of staying in office.
In February I wrote in this space about the impossible boom in Russian online journalism over the past year. In a country where, essentially, every major television broadcaster is a highly produced, pro-government analogue of Fox News, a number of digital media outlets have offered attractive spoons. they exposed the family fortune of President Vladimir V. Putin AND reported on agents who poisoned the opposition leader Alexi Navalnywith
It was all part of a global wave of steadfast journalism in unfriendly countries the Afghan press was, until last week, freer in its region, where autocrats increasingly saw journalists as a threat. This summer, the Russian government has tried to stem the tide by naming its most influential critics as undesirable, or as foreign agents, or both.
The founder of the Proekt news site, which translates as Projekt, has left the country. Independent VTimes business news site turn offWith last Friday, the government added to its list TV Rain, a long independent center, and the iStories news site. And Ms. Groysman was arrested Saturday protesting the move and detained for five hours; she recorded the meeting for the next episode of Hi, Youre a Agent Foreign, coming on Tuesday.
Appointing a foreign agent has practical consequences, including the effective removal of business partners. It also forces journalists to attach 24-word denials to their work, and even to their personal posts on social media. And it comes with echoes of the dark, Stalinist past.
That immediately takes you back to the 1930s, said Ivan Kolpakov, editor-in-chief of the news site Medusa, whose audience of more than 10 million a month has made him the thickest target of the coup. Yesterday you were a respected journalist from the most popular independent media. Today you are a marginal person. It means that many doors that were opened immediately close right in front of your face.
Vizitova z. Kolpakov in Medusa’s new office, a crowded apartment overlooking a courtyard on a side street near the center of the Latvian capital. The site’s co-founder and chief executive, Galina Timchenko, is paying the rent in person. I was there because while many of the targets of the strikes have emerged from a new wave of small media, funded by online grants, Medusa is something different.
Founded in 2014 in Riga by journalists who had left another popular site after losing its independence, Medusa started out as a commercially determined, advertising-based business, a not-too-distant cousin of American news sites that started roughly in the same time.
The nationalist activist who campaigned to label him as a foreign agent, Aleksandr Ionov, had relied heavily on evidence of a podcast sponsored by the Latvian travel agency, for example, to claim to have been supported by foreigners. With 1.3 million followers on Twitter, almost a million followers on Instagram and nearly 450,000 followers on Telegram, Medusa had an annual revenue of more than $ 2.5 million before her appointment on April 23, as a foreign agent, said Mr. Kolpakov.
In one week, Medusa lost more than 95 percent of its advertisers. Mr. Kolpakov and Mrs. Timchenko told staff during a grim Zoom meeting that they saw no real way forward. Journalists and editors were outraged and demanded that they fight to the end, said Tatiana Ershova, Medusa’s editorial director. So they launched a final appeal, asking readers for money to save Medusa. To protect agile donors, they even accepted cryptocurrencies and did not require supporters to leave email addresses, though many did.
The campaign also tried to roll out the foreign agent label from a badly nuanced definition to something readers might laugh about. Become a summer agent, it was said in an advertisement. An Instagram post suggested you tag your foreign agent wishes.
The result is one of the most effective campaigns of its kind. Medusa has registered more than 90,000 donors. Journalists were amazed that they felt really loved and needed people to want to read their stories, said Katerina Abramova, director of communications sites.
Mr Kolpakov declined to specify how much money they had raised, saying: “We think any detailed information could be used against us by the state. The publication still had to cut about 40 per cent of its costs and moved out of an office. But Medusa remains online, and while most of the staff is housed in some sort of exile in Riga, some of its reporters continue to report from Moscow, although official sources have cited the foreign agent’s designation. as a reason to stop talking to them.
The question now hanging over Medusa and other independent sites is whether the government will try to block access to them within Russia. They will block us one day, maybe sooner or later, said Roman Badanin, who was Mrs. Groysmans’s boss at Proekt. Until then, he added, he is in California, planning to start a new media venture under the name Agentstvo, as a sign of his wavering legal status.
Mr Ionov, the nationalist activist who led the strike, said in an interview that he was not upset about the return of Medusa funds to Medusa. In fact, he got some merit. I did not even ask them to give me a percentage, he said on Friday, shortly before posting an Empire Strikes Back meme on his Telegram channel in celebration of the latest additions to the growing list of undesirables.
Mr. Ionov, who founded the Russian Anti-Globalization Movement and has defended California’s secession from the United States, said Russian law restricting critical media is simply his version of U.S. Foreign Agent Registration Act, which seeks disclosure from people acting on behalf of foreign governments. The US government pressured Russian state television RT to register as a foreign agent in 2017, offering the Russian government a pretext to target Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, backed by the US government, which is fighting the ruling in court Russian, too. as a wider range of critics with weaker ties to any foreign government.
While much of the pressure on journalists in Russia appears to stem from government fears of Mr. Navalny, the jailed activist, ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections, US investigations into Russian influence in the Trump administration also provided a useful pretext. On the ground, however, the main effect has been to make it more difficult for Russians to see their country clearly, and for journalists to report on it or even stay there.
A Medusa reporter, Kristina Safonova, filed a complaint this year that an officer had hit her with a stick during a protest she was covering. After Medusa was labeled as a foreign agent, she said, she learned that the police investigation would focus on her: She had practiced journalism without a license, an official told Ms. Safonova, 27, could end up facing 40 days in prison and a fine of about $ 4,000.
She left for Riga a few days later.
I did not expect it to happen so soon, she said of her transformation from a young reporter to one of the growing number of Russian journalists effectively in exile.
