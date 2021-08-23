Russian journalists meet with a stroke of dark humor and subscribers

The result is one of the most effective campaigns of its kind. Medusa has registered more than 90,000 donors. Journalists were amazed that they felt really loved and needed people to want to read their stories, said Katerina Abramova, director of communications sites.

Mr Kolpakov declined to specify how much money they had raised, saying: “We think any detailed information could be used against us by the state. The publication still had to cut about 40 per cent of its costs and moved out of an office. But Medusa remains online, and while most of the staff is housed in some sort of exile in Riga, some of its reporters continue to report from Moscow, although official sources have cited the foreign agent’s designation. as a reason to stop talking to them.

The question now hanging over Medusa and other independent sites is whether the government will try to block access to them within Russia. They will block us one day, maybe sooner or later, said Roman Badanin, who was Mrs. Groysmans’s boss at Proekt. Until then, he added, he is in California, planning to start a new media venture under the name Agentstvo, as a sign of his wavering legal status.

Mr Ionov, the nationalist activist who led the strike, said in an interview that he was not upset about the return of Medusa funds to Medusa. In fact, he got some merit. I did not even ask them to give me a percentage, he said on Friday, shortly before posting an Empire Strikes Back meme on his Telegram channel in celebration of the latest additions to the growing list of undesirables.

Mr. Ionov, who founded the Russian Anti-Globalization Movement and has defended California’s secession from the United States, said Russian law restricting critical media is simply his version of U.S. Foreign Agent Registration Act, which seeks disclosure from people acting on behalf of foreign governments. The US government pressured Russian state television RT to register as a foreign agent in 2017, offering the Russian government a pretext to target Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, backed by the US government, which is fighting the ruling in court Russian, too. as a wider range of critics with weaker ties to any foreign government.