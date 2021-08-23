International
International students seek to adopt Elon culture
As first student Claire Mapes entered the canal-colored houses and bridges filled with greenery, she was reminded that everything would soon be replaced by the red bricks and blue fountains of Elon University.
Coming to Elon from the Netherlands, Mapes is one of 102 new international students starting in Elon this fall. According to Vice President for Enrollment Greg Zaiser, 6% of the next class of new students are international students.
I’m just excited about college in general, Mapes said. I’m excited about the transition. Moving around a lot as a child also helped strengthen my need for a new transition.
Shanna Van Beek, communications manager of the Global Center for Education, said the GEC is also helping international students, such as Mapes, adapt to campus life through International Student Orientation. The International Student Orientation precedes the New Student Orientation and helps students access academic and logistical resources, along with their presentation on Elon community events, including the President Book meeting at a welcome morning.
Mapes, originally from Dublin, Ohio, lived in the Netherlands for the last two years of high school. During her younger year of high school, Mapes lived with an Israeli host family in the Netherlands. She immersed herself in their culture by practicing speaking Hebrew and participating in the festivals and traditions commonly celebrated in Israel.
It was just fun and open to experiencing a new culture, Mapes said.
Mapes’s time abroad as an international student in the Netherlands inspired him to study international business at Elon. Mapes said she hopes to be included in the United Nations Model, where she will have the opportunity to expand her knowledge about international relations, non-governmental organizations and working with non-profit organizations.
A Mapes class said she was excited to attend during her time at Elon is a public health course with Stephanie Baker, professor of public health studies. Mapes wants to work with a non-profit partnership with children in different countries, where learning about public health internationally will give it a better understanding of helping global communities.
They are intertwined subjects, Mapes said. You somehow learn about human migration
the patterns and aspects that change them and those types of assistance dictate what types of facilities are needed in the area, how much money goes to certain sectors.
While public health remains important to Mapes, it is also on the mind of Emily Krechel, Director of New Student Programs and Transition. International students, along with first-time students and transferred students are required by the university to be vaccinated. Krechel said the university will accept any vaccine given to it by the WHO Emergency Use List. Students whose vaccines have not received WHO approval must be revaccinated in the United States to meet this requirement and follow all university health and safety measures.
In an effort to bridge the gap between international students and access to vaccines, Krechel also acknowledged that different countries have different levels of access to vaccines. Students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated on campus or within the community when they arrive. Krechel said the GEC is collaborating with Healthy Elon to help international students on campus access vaccines.
We are partners to make sure they get the resources they need to be successful and healthy here at Elon when they start, Krechel said.
As international students adjust to a new life at Elon, Mapes said she looks forward to establishing cross-cultural connections with students and expanding her knowledge of the global world.
I have lived abroad, but I think it is a kind of step, but there is also education that comes with this, Mapes said.
