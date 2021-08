American planes were activated for air transport in Afghanistan

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) on Sunday activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to assist air transportation from Afghanistan. The order effectively activates 18 aircraft from six airlines to transport U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other individuals “at risk” from the Taliban-controlled country. The plan calls on American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air to provide three aircraft each, United Airlines to send four and Hawaiian Airlines two. The planes will not fly to Kabul, but rather from bases in neighboring third countries, allowing military aircraft to focus operations inside and outside the Afghan capital. According to the CRAF, commercial carriers maintain their civilian status under FAA rules. The order marks the third activation of the program since its inception under an agreement between DOD and the Department of Commerce in 1951. The first occurred in support of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm during the First Iraq War from August 1990 to May 1991, and the second during Operation Iraqi Freedom from February 2002 to June 2003. “DOD’s ability to design military forces is inextricably linked to the trading industry, which provides critical transport capacity, as well as global networks to meet daily and unforeseen demands,” the department said in a statement. The DOD announcement comes three days after the Russian government offered to fly civilian planes directly in and out of Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts. The Taliban have rejected a number of landing requests at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport for various applicants, including Ukraine, which sent a heavy military Ilyushin Il-76MD to evacuate Ukrainian military and civilians. Taliban gunmen deployed a number of rapid-fire anti-aircraft guns and rocket-propelled grenades around the airport fence to support the flight ban. The Taliban authorities make exceptions on a case-by-case basis and have excluded the US Air Force until August 30. Airlines from other countries have already begun leasing flights to and from countries outside Afghanistan, including Lufthansa, which gathered about 130 people on an Airbus A340 from the Uzbek capital Tashkent on August 18 as part of its support for an air bridge. organized by the German government that also operates outside Doha in Qatar. U.S. and NATO allies have effectively maintained control of the airport airspace as they try to coordinate evacuation efforts at a rate apparently unforeseen by US-led withdrawal forces.

