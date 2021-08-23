International
Iran: Japanese minister discusses nuclear deal, unrest in Afghanistan | Iran News
The money frozen by Iran was another issue addressed at the meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Iranian officials.
Tehran, Iran Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Tehran for a series of high-level meetings on a range of issues, including Iran 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
Motegi, who landed in the Iranian capital late Saturday as part of his Middle East tour, met with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Security Chief Ali Shamkhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday. .
The newly elected president told him that Iran remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the nuclear deal is known, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018, imposing sanctions.
The Americans must answer to the world public opinion why they did not implement their commitments according to the JCPOA and came out of this international agreement, Raisi said, also emphasizing that Iran is not against the negotiations.
According to the presidents’ website, Motegi reiterated Tokyo’s support for the multilateral agreement, saying that we believe the resumption of the JCPOA is beneficial to all and can help resolve issues through dialogue.
Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States are expected to return to Vienna soon to resume talks on restoring the deal that stalled after six rounds in July to allow the new administration in Tehran to take shape.
But major disagreements among other things about how and what US sanctions should be lifted and how Iran can reduce its nuclear program again have cast doubt on whether the deal can be reinstated.
American harassment
On Sunday, Iranian President Motegi told Motegi that he welcomed the efforts of Japan and neighboring countries to help Afghanistan, which was recently captured by the Taliban within days of the withdrawal of US troops.
Raisi reiterated his stance that Afghans should decide the direction for their country and said the Americans have accepted leaving after 20 years in Afghanistan that their presence was a mistake.
No doubt we will also witness such confessions from other countries in the region and the Persian Gulf area in the foreseeable future, he said, denouncing US harassment in the region.
Motegi expressed concern about recent developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to stop violence and protect people.
“Tokyo supports the diplomatic efforts of the countries of the region to achieve peace and stability in the region, and it is our basic position that issues should be resolved through dialogue,” he was quoted as saying.
The issue of a significant volume of Iranian assets continuing to rise in Japan due to US sanctions, thought to amount to more than $ 1.5 billion, was also raised during the meeting.
Delays in issuing Iranian assets to Japanese banks is not justifiable, the president said.
The Motegi-led delegation met with outgoing Foreign Minister Zarif at the Iranian Foreign Ministry early Sunday.
Zarif said in a Twitter post that the parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations, how to revive the JCPOA and the catastrophic situation created by the US in Afghanistan.
Glad to meet Japanese Minister Motegi in Tehran on Wednesday.
In what is probably my last meeting with a counterpart as the Iranian foreign minister, we discussed strengthening bilateral relations, how to revive the JCPOA, and the catastrophic US-projected situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/HBkJDcfpAr
Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 22, 2021
The Twitter account of the Japanese embassy in Tehran also announced that the two countries signed a customs agreement.
The purpose of the agreement is to provide administrative support and joint co-operation in customs matters, she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/22/japanese-fm-discusses-nuclear-deal-afghanistan-in-tehran
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]