Iran: Japanese minister discusses nuclear deal, unrest in Afghanistan | Iran News

The money frozen by Iran was another issue addressed at the meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Iranian officials.

Tehran, Iran Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Tehran for a series of high-level meetings on a range of issues, including Iran 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Motegi, who landed in the Iranian capital late Saturday as part of his Middle East tour, met with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Security Chief Ali Shamkhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday. .

The newly elected president told him that Iran remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the nuclear deal is known, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018, imposing sanctions.

The Americans must answer to the world public opinion why they did not implement their commitments according to the JCPOA and came out of this international agreement, Raisi said, also emphasizing that Iran is not against the negotiations.

According to the presidents’ website, Motegi reiterated Tokyo’s support for the multilateral agreement, saying that we believe the resumption of the JCPOA is beneficial to all and can help resolve issues through dialogue.

Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States are expected to return to Vienna soon to resume talks on restoring the deal that stalled after six rounds in July to allow the new administration in Tehran to take shape.

But major disagreements among other things about how and what US sanctions should be lifted and how Iran can reduce its nuclear program again have cast doubt on whether the deal can be reinstated.

On Sunday, Iranian President Motegi told Motegi that he welcomed the efforts of Japan and neighboring countries to help Afghanistan, which was recently captured by the Taliban within days of the withdrawal of US troops.

Raisi reiterated his stance that Afghans should decide the direction for their country and said the Americans have accepted leaving after 20 years in Afghanistan that their presence was a mistake.

No doubt we will also witness such confessions from other countries in the region and the Persian Gulf area in the foreseeable future, he said, denouncing US harassment in the region.

Motegi expressed concern about recent developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to stop violence and protect people.

“Tokyo supports the diplomatic efforts of the countries of the region to achieve peace and stability in the region, and it is our basic position that issues should be resolved through dialogue,” he was quoted as saying.

The issue of a significant volume of Iranian assets continuing to rise in Japan due to US sanctions, thought to amount to more than $ 1.5 billion, was also raised during the meeting.

Delays in issuing Iranian assets to Japanese banks is not justifiable, the president said.

The Motegi-led delegation met with outgoing Foreign Minister Zarif at the Iranian Foreign Ministry early Sunday.

Zarif said in a Twitter post that the parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations, how to revive the JCPOA and the catastrophic situation created by the US in Afghanistan.

The Twitter account of the Japanese embassy in Tehran also announced that the two countries signed a customs agreement.

The purpose of the agreement is to provide administrative support and joint co-operation in customs matters, she said.