How international students are traveling to Canada on pandemic trips

After more than a year of mostly virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadian colleges and universities are preparing to open their doors to personal classes this fall.

Some international students say they are overcoming major obstacles to returning to campus amid pandemic-related travel restrictions. They say online learning was a necessary solution to what they expected from a university experience in Canada.

CBC News spoke with four international students whose trips to pursue post-secondary education in Canada have not been uncommon.

Blooms Noime, 28

Bernardo Florece III, middle and Noime Florece, right, traveled to Canada this summer before Noime began his studies at Humber College. Once settled, they hope their departed son, Paul, will be able to join them in Canada. (Presented by Noime and Bernardo Florece)

Noime Florece and her husband, Bernardo Florece III, 31, arrived at the airport in Manila, Philippines, on July 7 to travel to Canada, only to be told at the check-in table that they were not allowed to traveled because her classes were more than four weeks away from the start.

Noime plans to study tourism at Humber College in Toronto and classes start only in September.

There is no specific rule as to how early an international student should arrive before the start of classes, said a spokesman from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The Canadian Border Services Agency officer can look at a student arriving well before the start of their program as a non-essential traveler, the spokesman said, referring to the IRCCAnswer a question on Twitteron the issue.

1/3 Hello. You must travel to Canada to give yourself enough time to complete your 14-day quarantine before you need to be in class. A border guard officer may think you are traveling for tourism or entertainment purposes if you are traveling to Canada far away. –@CitImmCanada

“If there is any advice we can give, people should check flight requirements regularly,” Bernardo said.

“Quite is very difficult for us because we have spent a lot of time and effort.”

Noime and Bernardo received a 50 percent refund for their tickets and re-booked their flights. They finally left Manilaon on 10 August.

They are now in quarantine at Noima’s aunt’s home in Mississauga because they are not fully vaccinated and hope their 3-year-old son, Paul, joins them from the Philippines once they settle here.

“I want to experience the life of a student in Canada, and I also want to gain more work experience here so that when I return to the Philippines I can build my business,” Noime said.

“[Travelling] “It was very stressful, but we are happy that everything is done.”

Mishra Pritish, 27 years old

Pritish Mishra, 27, has tried to travel from India to Canada to pursue a doctorate in computer science at the University of Toronto. Mishra has not yet received his study permit, although he applied for one more than a year ago. (Submitted by Mishra Pritish)

Pritish Mishra has almost completed his first year of a doctorate in computer science at the University of Toronto. And he made it almost entirely from India.

After applying for his study permit in June last year, he was excited to start his studies in Canada in September. But with long delays in processing, he has not yet received the permit and is unsure if he will be able to enter the country soon.

According to EduCanada, may take up to three months to obtain a study permit, depending on the country from which you are applying. But after waiting for his permit to be processed for more than a year, Mishra still does not have the necessary document for him to travel to Canada for school.

“Over the past year, my research has been seriously affected,” he said.

“It’s hard to work with colleagues. My professor had to pull a lot of wires to bring me equipment to India. The mental pressure is great.”

Mishra says he contacts the IRCC using them internet form online every month to ask why his study permit is still being processed.

Mishra fills out the IRCC web form every month to ask why his study permit is still being processed within a year of application. The response that Mishra typically receives from the IRCC is that, although the required documents have been obtained, processing times have been affected by the pandemic. (Submitted by Mishra Pritish)

Each time, Mishra says they send him the same reply online that although the documents required for his permission have been obtained, the processing times have been affected by the pandemic.

His doctoral program usually provides payment for students to complete the research, but since Mishra does not have his study permit, he cannot obtain his social security number. As a result, his payment has been suspended.

“I have not been paid anything for a year,” Mishra said.

“I have used all my savings this year, surviving. You are always under pressure whether you will be able to complete your doctorate or not.”

Isaiah Colthrust, 22

Isaiah Colthrust, 22, studies digital enterprise management at the University of Toronto. He made a video documenting his 14-day quarantine experience when he returned to Canada from Trinidad and Tobago in January. (Presented by Isaiah Colthrust)

When the pandemic hit last spring, Isaiah Colthrust, a fourth-year undergraduate student at the University of Toronto, traveled back to Trinidad and Tobago to be with family.

After months of online training, Colthrust returned to Canada in January after he had sought work as a residency assistant allowing him to stay on the campus of the University of Mississauga, where he is studying digital enterprise management.

When he returned to Toronto, he was forced to quarantine at the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto for two weeks and filmed his isolation experience.

“[Isolation] was quite boring, “Colthrust said.

“That’s why I made a video for [my quarantine experience]”because it took me a long time.”

In his Videos on YouTube, Colthrust shares tips on how to stay mentally and physically fit and how to wash your clothes in the sink all from the comfort of a hotel room.

Dikshita Nath, 31

Dikshita Nath, 31, is working on her doctorate in civil engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC). Nath is from India and faced roadblocks during her school trip to Canada. (Submitted by Dikshita Nath)

Dikshita Nath planned to travel from India to Vancouver on August 11 to pursue her doctorate in civil engineering at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Indian students wishing to travel to Canada must take a negative COVID-19 test result from a third country before coming to Canada due to an extended travel ban for flights from India until September 21st.

Nath, who started her first online doctoral semester online over the summer, planned to travel with a friend from Mumbaito to the UK to Mexico, where she would take a COVID-19 test and finally to Vancouver.

But Nath’s plans were complicated by mixed messages and rapidly changing travel protocols. Nath said she realized that her journey through London Heathrow Airport did not involve crossing the UK border checkpoint or entering the UK before flying to Mexico.

However, Nath says British Airways told her in Mumbai that she could not board her flight because she did not meet necessary requirements to enter the UK because she did not have a husband in the country.

When asked about the Nath case, a British Airways spokesman said it did not meet entry / exit requirements and that customers should check the latest travel information before departure, as well as entry requirements for their destination.

“We ran from one air counter to another, asking if there were any [other]tickets available, “Nath said.

“It was a pretty good night.”

After a few hours at Mumbai airport in search of other flights, Nath checked into the Mumbai passenger hotel that night, where she stayed with all her luggage for more than a week.

Her new plan is to take a charter flight from Mumbai to Cairo on Sunday, where she will do her COVID-19 test and then travel from Cairo to Toronto. Then, she plans to fly from Toronto to Vancouver to finally pursue personal experiments as part of her doctoral program.

“It was really difficult because at one moment I am so hopeful and at another moment I am, I have to give up that opportunity. [in Vancouver] and stay in India and find a job, “Nath said.

“It was hard, but it forced me to be stronger.”