Biden has now announced that he will host a Covid-19 global summit
with country leaders and other actors focused on ending the pandemic during the next United Nations General Assembly next month. This summit may be an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate leadership and set an example for other world leaders through real action – but only if he chooses to do so. Without such a strong recovery, Biden will simply continue the same mistakes that have led to two very different worlds – one where destruction from this disease is preventable and another where it is inevitable.
First, it must stop addressing the wrong interests of the pharmaceutical industry during people’s lives. Recently, The White House diverted $ 1.5 billion
by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was intended to provide emergency assistance to low- and middle-income countries, including personal protective equipment, treatments for Covid-19, and assistance with the delivery of vaccines, and even as they face record high rises
due to variants, instead pay Pfizer for 500 million doses. These doses, celebrated by President Biden and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
at a joint press conference, will be given to the same countries in great need, but will not be fully delivered by mid-2022
with
By redistributing these critical funds that USAID now needs to pay Pfizer for doses that will be distributed slowly over the next year, the White House has created an unnecessary compromise for these countries that could cost them those people’s lives. Biden must correct this mistake left by USAID asking Congress for additional funding
to cover this sudden shortcoming. He must allocate sufficient funds to the agency so that they can provide the countries with the assistance originally planned to address the ongoing devastation.
Biden should also immediately listen to the advice of local health department officials and countless others sending unused doses of certain vaccines to expire
soon to countries in need and using its power to ensure equitable global redistribution of doses already purchased under vaccine nationalism
With As efforts continue to combat vaccine reluctance and misinformation here in the US, readiness to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in low- and middle-income countries
remains much higher despite limited access, according to research published in Nature in July.
Moreover, Biden must stop collecting vaccine doses from limited global supply. Although only approximately 1.4% of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated
, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the Biden administration has bought another 200 million doses of vaccine
for Americans. This is despite the fact that the US has bought more than enough doses of Pfizer and Moderna
since February 2021 to be fully vaccinated all currently acceptable populations
including those who are weak with immunity
With Over half of these newly purchased doses will be submitted by the end of this year
and the rest of the order was completed by April 2022. In contrast, the production of 100 million doses for the African Union through Pfizer’s latest deal with the Biovac Institute in South Africa
will just start “towards the second half of 2022”
– after the additional order from the US has been fulfilled.
Moreover, instead of sharing the technology needed to build regionally independent production capacity, Pfizer will allow Biovac to complete the final phase of “filling and finishing” by relying on the substances in the vaccines delivered to them by Europe. Biovac will not be able to act independently to produce doses as the vaccine prescription (technology transfer) will not be shared with them.
Redistribution of overdoses and reliance on demanding pharmaceutical companies take advantage of the prolongation of the pandemic
that has prompted demand for additional booster doses will not be enough to end this crisis. Despite his promise to support the IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccines, Biden has done little to encourage his counterparts in other rich nations
including European Union
AND United Kingdom
to do the same; instead, these nations have continued to hinder the waiver of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Going beyond a single statement of support, President Biden should support this proposal and use his strong personal ties with allies to ensure his speedy passage and approval to the WTO.
In parallel, Biden must use the authority given to him
under the Defense Production Act to require Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to transfer their technology and share their production knowledge with other companies abroad to rapidly increase global vaccine production in exchange for a reasonable fee . or final analysis
by the Public Citizen of the U.S. government contract with Moderna, which together developed its mRNA vaccine
with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) almost entirely through public funding
, shows a potentially even more direct path to escalating global vaccine production that Biden will follow. This deal shows that not only the US government has the vaccine prescription, but also the ability to share this with other manufacturers to produce more doses to help vaccinate the world.
through Opportunity Cancellation Act for Infection and Decimate Variants (NOVID)
, Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate have called for funding to increase global production of Covid-19 vaccines and their distribution. As lawmakers consider the bill, Biden needs to start allocating the funds that are available to increase global production capacity and supply of Covid-19 vaccines, in addition to calling on Congress to appropriate the rest of the estimated $ 25 billion needed to meet global demand
with
Such efforts to engage more domestic producers to produce additional doses will benefit not only other countries in need, but also the US in their vaccine procurement efforts. Under this newly announced agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to supply an additional 200 million doses, The US is paying almost 25% more per dose than last year
With If only a few manufacturers maintain control over the supply and price of the vaccine, extra price increases in the US and abroad are guaranteed
with
Head of global response Covid-19 at US Department of State recently told reporters
that she wanted U.S. vaccine manufacturers to share the technology with other firms abroad to produce more doses at a lower price. But without immediate action, this will be just one more lip service from this administration, backing a proposal that others around the world have been urgently seeking for more than a year.
President Biden can change course by entering as a leader in this global war against Covid-19, replacing Pfizer, Moderna, and other companies that have led us down a path that serves their last line, not the people. Going beyond words into real action, President Biden can pull us out of this era of vaccine apartheid into a future of global vaccine equality, where the pandemic can truly end for anyone, anywhere.
