On shaky ground, former President Karzai stays in Afghanistan





Last week, former President Hamid Karzai stood outside his home in Kabul to record a video message, surrounded by his daughters, and said he would stay in the Afghan capital with his family in an effort to coordinate with the Taliban for a peaceful transition. But even though he has tried to position himself as a mediator at this crucial moment, his ability to play that role is weak. At the time when Mr. Karzai appeared in a second video recorded in the garden of former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah, he seemed less confident and his speech was dim. Mr. Abdullah stood beside him in silence. Mr Karzai found refuge with Mr Abdullah, two Afghan officials said Monday after the Taliban disarmed his guards and took over the security of his compound a few days ago. Mr Karzai, who since retiring in 2014 lives in a well-guarded government house near the presidential palace, remained in Kabul after many officials left. He had said he was forming a council of Afghan leaders to negotiate a comprehensive interim government with the Taliban.

But he and Mr Abdullah are in an increasingly tense situation, said Muslem Hyatt, a former military member of the Afghan government in London. Pressure on Mr. Karzai and Mr. Abdullah raises questions about their ability to work freely to help form a new government despite suggestions from the Taliban that former officials would be pardoned once the group took control of the country. Saad Mohseni, general manager of MOBY Media Group, which owns the independent news channel Tolo TV, said he had been in contact with Mr. Karzai and Mr. Abdullah and that his impression was that the meetings between the Taliban and the former leaders were little more than a show. They are consulting them on general things, he said national unity, securing Afghan opinion, creating national consensus, but nothing essential for the next government. An Afghan official abroad said he was told Mr Karzais’s wife and children were also with him at Mr Karzais’s house. Abdullahs. Both, Mr. Karzai and Mr. Abdullah were on a Taliban list of wanted individuals, and former government officials said they were concerned about their safety as the Taliban intensified their search for members of the Afghan government security services.

We are very concerned, Hyatt said, noting that he had learned the circumstances of Mr. Karzais taking control of the people still in Kabul. An aide to Mr Abdullah, called said he was not available to speak to the news media. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister who met with Taliban leaders in Kabul on Sunday along with Mr. Karzai and Mr. Abdullah said no formal negotiations had begun. The meeting was more about building trust and mutual presentation, he said, than talks on the country’s future. He said he had urged the Taliban to start talks sooner rather than later and that a new government should be formed within a month to reduce uncertainty. In terms of security, Kabul is safe, but mentally people are worried about the future, he said, adding that the economy was deteriorating every day. I walked around town today, and the image I have is disappointing, he said. The Taliban have won militarily they can declare their government now, but politically they must involve others to form a comprehensive government acceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the world, he added. They have not yet announced their government, which shows that they understand the need for a political solution.

