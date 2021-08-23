India expresses disappointment over continued flight ban to Canada World News





India has written to the Canadian government expressing its disappointment at the continued ban on direct commercial flights. The ban was originally imposed on April 22 and was scheduled to expire on August 21, but on August 9, Transport Canada announced that it was further extended until September 21. The April ruling was destined for concerns over the growing cases of Covid-19 in India, particularly the spread of the Delta variant. In verbal notes, or diplomatic communications, sent to Global Affairs Canada, the countries’ foreign ministry, India’s high commission in Ottawa stated that the extension had caused concern and anxiety among the citizens of the two countries seeking to travel between them. The ban by Canadian governments bans all direct passenger flights from India. The Indian government is demanding the resumption of those flights and the abolition of the mandatory RT-PCR tests required for travelers from India transit through third countries. The continuing restrictions, it has been argued, negatively affected nearly 200,000 Indian students watching the start of postgraduate education in Canada and caused great concern for nearly 1.6 million strong Indo-Canadian communities. He said the early return to normalcy in the global movement was in the interest of both countries. He also noted that India has administered over 570 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, its rate of declining positivity and expansion of its testing regimen, as well as vaccination evidence available digitally through the Cowin app. He also pointed out that the daily case load in India at this time is less than half of that in September last year, during the first wave in India, when direct flights continued uninterrupted between the two countries. Given that context, he urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to lift the restrictions currently in force. Under a reciprocal arrangement of air bubbles between countries, Air India started flights from May 2020 and Air Canada from August of that year and together accounted for daily flights between India and Canada until the ban took effect in April this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/india-expresses-disappointment-over-continued-ban-on-canada-flights-101629523087588.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos