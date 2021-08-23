International
Here is how COVID-19 explodes, isolation will be addressed in Ontario schools
The Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued its COVID-19 guidance on cases and outbreaks for the coming school year, which includes isolation, testing, and contact management protocols.
The rules will serve as a guide for public health units (PHUs) and will apply to primary, secondary and high schools.
According to the MoH document, “GGUs may implement additional measures not described in this guideline, based on local circumstances and / or CHU investigation and risk assessment.”
Here’s what you need to know.
Isolation and testing
Any staff member or student experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 without known exposure is expected to be tested and isolated while awaiting results.
Those who live in the same family with the symptomatic individual but are not fully vaccinated (and have not tested positive in the last 90 days and have recovered) will also be required to be isolated, as directed.
The symptomatic individual may return to school if he or she receives a negative COVID-19 test result, has no fever, and has seen improvement in symptoms for a minimum period of 24 hours.
If the symptomatic individual refuses to be tested, he should be isolated for a period of 10 days from the onset of the symptom. Those living in the same family as the individual mentioned should also be isolated for a period of 10 days from the last time they were in contact.
This varies, however, for symptomatic individuals who have a known exposure. They will also need to be isolated, but will be assumed to be positive until they receive a negative test. Those living in their home should also be isolated for 10 days from the last point of contact.
If the symptomatic individual who was previously exposed turns out to be negative, he can only return to school if he is fully vaccinated or has recently had COVID-19 (in the last 90 days) and has recovered. If not, they will be asked to complete their isolation.
The guidance also indicates that testing of an entire school population may be necessary in specific cases, such as if a school has excluded multiple groups due to exposure to COVID-19.
According to the document, the possibility of closing an entire school is “extremely low” and will only be considered in rare circumstances, such as in the event that an escape variant of immunity is discovered at the school.
Contact management
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, and it is clear that they have been infected due to out-of-school exposure, that individual’s school group does not need to be isolated.
The ministry will work together with the schools to identify any individuals within the school who came in contact with a student or staff member who tested positive during the period when they were contagious. Identified individuals will be fired if they are not fully immunized or have recently had COVID-19.
However, students who are not fully immunized (and have not tested positive in the last 90 days) will be required to be isolated for 10 days.
Explosion management
The Ministry of Health defines an outbreak at school as “two or more cases confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory to children / students and / or other staff or visitors, with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where “At least one case may have reasonably acquired their infection at school, childcare environment, or before / after school (including transportation).”
Explosion measures will be set by PHUs.
Possible measures include keeping signs at the entrance and other areas of the school; restricting staff movement from group to group; having daily symptom control for students, staff and visitors; raising awareness of families about the explosion; review of cleaning protocols; and increasing the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the community; among others.
An explosion will be announced after at least 14 days have passed without continuous transmission related to school exposures. Also, there should be no additional symptomatic students or staff members associated with those who were first exposed.
Sources
2/ https://www.therecord.com/local-cambridge/news/2021/08/23/here-s-how-covid-19-outbreaks-isolation-will-be-handled-in-ontario-schools.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
