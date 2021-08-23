China allows couples to have third children amid demographic crisis





China will now allow couples to have a third child as the country seeks to sustain a demographic crisis that threatens its hopes for increased prosperity and global influence

Beijing – China will now allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to curb a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes for increased prosperity and global influence. The ceremonial legislature on Friday amended the Law on Population and Family Planning as part of a decades-long effort by the ruling Communist Party to dictate family size in line with political directives. Comes only six years after the last change. By the 1980s, China strictly restricted most couples to one child, a policy implemented with threats of fines or job losses, leading to abuses including forced abortions. Preference for boys caused parents to kill girls, leading to a massive gender imbalance. The rules were eased for the first time in 2015 to allow two children after officials acknowledged the dangerous consequences of declining fertility. The overwhelming fear is that China will age before it becomes rich. China has long hailed its one-child policy as a success in preventing an additional 400 million births in the world’s most populous country, thus saving resources and helping boost economic growth. However, the birth rate in China, in parallel with trends in South Korea, Thailand and other Asian economies, was already falling ahead of a one-child rule. The average number of children per mother fell from over six in the 1960s to below three by 1980, according to the World Bank. Meanwhile, the number of working-age people in China has dropped over the past decade and the population has barely grown, adding to tensions in an aging society. A government census once a decade found that the population grew to 1.411 billion people last year, 72 million more than in 2010. Statistics show that 12 million babies were born last year, which would be less than 18% from the 14.6 million in 2019. The Chinese over the age of 60, numbering 264 million, accounted for 18.7% of the country’s total population in 2020, 5.44 percentage points higher than in 2010. At the same time, the working age population fell to 63.3% of the total from 70.1% a decade ago. The transition to the rule of two children led to a temporary clash in the number of births, but its effects quickly disappeared and total births continued to fall as many women continued to decide against starting a family. Japan, Germany and several other rich countries face the same challenge of having fewer workers to support the aging population. However, they can benefit from investments in foreign factories, technology and assets, while China is a middle-income country with intensive agriculture and manufacturing. At its session Friday, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress overturned the level of fines for violating previous restrictions and called for additional parental leave and childcare resources. “New measures in finance, taxation, education, housing and employment should be introduced to ease the burden on families,” the amendment said. It also seeks to address the long-standing discrimination against pregnant women and young mothers in the workplace that is considered one of the main drivers for having extra children, along with high costs and tight housing. While the representation of women in the labor force is high, women, especially those with children, are very under-represented at the highest levels, holding only 8.4% of leadership positions at the central and provincial levels. Among the new party leaders who will take the reins in the coming decades, only 11% are women

