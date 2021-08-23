Vancouver Komagata Maru Memorial Vandalism Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The destruction of the Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver over the weekend is being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to police.
White paint was found sprayed across memorials Sunday, with words and hand signs also covering the monument.
Front-line officers and other specially trained investigators worked all night yesterday and will continue to gather evidence on this disturbing crime, Sergeant. Said Steve Addison on Monday. “This investigation is a priority, and we are committed to finding out who is responsible and why they did it.”
Very sad to see the Komagata Maru Graffiti Memorial damaged today.
According to the VPD, an investigation “started immediately” after the vandalism was reported. The paint covered many of the names of the people who were on board the Komagata Maru when it arrived in Vancouver.
The memorial, which is located in the Coal Harbor neighborhood of the city, aims to recognize a bleak chapter in Canada’s past.
In 1914, the ship Komagata Maru was entry into the country is prohibited due to discriminatory and racist laws. The ship, which carried more than 370 passengers, including Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus, from British India turned back after arriving at Burrard entrance.
After the ship returned to India, many of the passengers were shot and killed, while others were thrown in jail, being labeled “political agitators”.
“This monument is an important memorial to the people who traveled here in search of a better life and left wrongly because of racist policies,” added Addison. to marry like anyone with information to come forward.
The incident has been described by many as “shocking”.
“For the racist haters / cowards who vandalized the Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver – you are still young. You will be remembered as a loser, “Vancouver Mount Pleasant MLA wrote Melanie Mark on Twitter.
“I am very upset and angry about this ignorant act. My thoughts are with the people in the Punjab community in BC, “added Prime Minister John Horgan.” We need to understand our past to build a better future, and the names on this memorial deserve respect. “
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also condemned the act, saying “This is disgusting and anyone who did it is a coward.”
“This memorial is about the persistence of a community that has helped build and shape our city,” he wrote on Twitter. “Nothing can erase it,” he said. We will remove the paint and the strength of the Indo-Canadians will remain. “
The video posted online Sunday night showed the crews were already at work to clean the paint.
Anyone with information on vandalism should contact the VPD at 604.717.0613.