This week in the international FPs news quiz: the fall of Afghanistan, the dual disaster in Haiti and more measures against the coronavirus.


People wear masks at a supermarket in New Zealand.

People wear masks while shopping at a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 19th. Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

August 20, 2021, 3:48 pm

Did you keep up with the news from Afghanistan and the rest of the world this week? Try it yourself Foreign policyweekly news quiz.

1. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan this week, retaking which crucial city on Sunday?




2. Who is the Afghan politician? not involved in transition talks with the Taliban?




3. How much money has the United States spent on equipping and training Afghan security forces over the past two decades?




And that’s not all. Afghanistan was fertile ground for American defense contractors. Read Foreign policyThe report on their role in the Afghan armies collapses here.

4. On Thursday, Afghanistan marked the annual Independence Day, commemorating the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1919. Which two countries also celebrated their independence days this week?




5. US Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Asia this weekend. Which country is she visiting first?




6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also on the move, going to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a 2007 meeting between the two leaders, Putin called his big dog, Connie, to meet Merkel, who has been highly hated by dogs since he was attacked by a dog in the 1990s. What Merkel told the press after meeting?




Other quotes about Putin come from the late US Senator John McCain (A), director Oliver Stone (B) and former US President George W. Bush (C).

7. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending his 17 months in office, a shorter period than any of his predecessors.

Who is considered the head of the unreal state with the shortest service in world history?




Lascurin spent about 45 minutes as president of Mexico in 1913.

8. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated Haiti on Sunday. Just days later, a tropical storm swept through the country, producing a double-edged sword. What did meteorologists call the storm?




9. New Zealand went into a nationwide blockade this week after registering how many cases of COVID-19?




10. Who recently became a surprise spokesman for pro-vaccination in Serbia?





Serbian hermit Panta Petrovic poses in front of his cave outside the southern Serbian town of Pirot on August 9th. (Oliver Bunic / AFP via Getty Images)

Panta Petrovic, who lives in a cave to avoid society, told AFP he was vaccinated and is encouraging others to do the same because the coronavirus does not choose. He will come here, even to my cave.

