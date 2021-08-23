



Quiz This week in the international FPs news quiz: the fall of Afghanistan, the dual disaster in Haiti and more measures against the coronavirus.









People wear masks while shopping at a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 19th. Fiona Goodall / Getty Images August 20, 2021, 3:48 pm Did you keep up with the news from Afghanistan and the rest of the world this week? Try it yourself Foreign policyweekly news quiz. 1. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan this week, retaking which crucial city on Sunday? Kandahar

ADMISSION

Herat

Ghazni 2. Who is the Afghan politician? not involved in transition talks with the Taliban? Hamid Karzai

Ashraf Ghani

To contact Abdullah

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3. How much money has the United States spent on equipping and training Afghan security forces over the past two decades? $ 80 billion

$ 45 billion

$ 120 billion

$ 12 billion And that’s not all. Afghanistan was fertile ground for American defense contractors. Read Foreign policyThe report on their role in the Afghan armies collapses here. 4. On Thursday, Afghanistan marked the annual Independence Day, commemorating the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1919. Which two countries also celebrated their independence days this week? El Salvador and Swaziland

Haiti and India

Gabon and Indonesia

Hungary and Djibouti 5. US Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Asia this weekend. Which country is she visiting first? India

Singapore

Nepal

Afghanistan 6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also on the move, going to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At a 2007 meeting between the two leaders, Putin called his big dog, Connie, to meet Merkel, who has been highly hated by dogs since he was attacked by a dog in the 1990s. What Merkel told the press after meeting? I looked into his eyes and saw three letters: a K, a G and a B.

Putin is the most mature statesman in the world right now.

I looked the man in the eye. I was able to understand his soul.

I understand why he has to do this to prove he is a man. He fears his weakness. Russia has nothing, neither politics nor a successful economy. All they have is this. Other quotes about Putin come from the late US Senator John McCain (A), director Oliver Stone (B) and former US President George W. Bush (C). 7. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending his 17 months in office, a shorter period than any of his predecessors. Who is considered the head of the unreal state with the shortest service in world history? American President William Henry Harrison

President of Cameroon Paul Biya

Mexican President Pedro Lascurin

French President Jean Casimir-Perier Lascurin spent about 45 minutes as president of Mexico in 1913. 8. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated Haiti on Sunday. Just days later, a tropical storm swept through the country, producing a double-edged sword. What did meteorologists call the storm? Georgia Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Gina

Gemma Tropical Storm

Grace Tropical Storm 9. New Zealand went into a nationwide blockade this week after registering how many cases of COVID-19? A

eight

22

50 10. Who recently became a surprise spokesman for pro-vaccination in Serbia? The classic character Zigomar, a masked hero who appeared in comics in the 1930s and 40s

A 43-year-old grandmother who made a public service announcement with dozens of her grandchildren

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who in May said he did not think the vaccine should be mandatory for players

A hermit living in caves, who retired from society decades ago

Serbian hermit Panta Petrovic poses in front of his cave outside the southern Serbian town of Pirot on August 9th. (Oliver Bunic / AFP via Getty Images) Panta Petrovic, who lives in a cave to avoid society, told AFP he was vaccinated and is encouraging others to do the same because the coronavirus does not choose. He will come here, even to my cave. You scored There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter. Did you keep up with the news from Afghanistan and the rest of the world this week? Try it yourself Foreign policyweekly news quiz. 1. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan this week, retaking which crucial city on Sunday? Kandahar

ADMISSION

Herat

Ghazni 2. Who is the Afghan politician? not involved in transition talks with the Taliban? Hamid Karzai

Ashraf Ghani

To contact Abdullah

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3. How much money has the United States spent on equipping and training Afghan security forces over the past two decades? $ 80 billion

$ 45 billion

$ 120 billion

$ 12 billion And that’s not all. Afghanistan was fertile ground for American defense contractors. Read Foreign policyThe report on their role in the Afghan armies collapses here. 4. On Thursday, Afghanistan marked the annual Independence Day, commemorating the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1919. Which two countries also celebrated their independence days this week? El Salvador and Swaziland

Haiti and India

Gabon and Indonesia

Hungary and Djibouti 5. US Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Asia this weekend. Which country is she visiting first? India

Singapore

Nepal

Afghanistan 6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also on the move, going to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At a 2007 meeting between the two leaders, Putin called his big dog, Connie, to meet Merkel, who has been highly hated by dogs since he was attacked by a dog in the 1990s. What Merkel told the press after meeting? I looked into his eyes and saw three letters: a K, a G and a B.

Putin is the most mature statesman in the world right now.

I looked the man in the eye. I was able to understand his soul.

I understand why he has to do this to prove he is a man. He fears his weakness. Russia has nothing, neither politics nor a successful economy. All they have is this. Other quotes about Putin come from the late US Senator John McCain (A), director Oliver Stone (B) and former US President George W. Bush (C). 7. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending his 17 months in office, a shorter period than any of his predecessors. Who is considered the head of the unreal state with the shortest service in world history? American President William Henry Harrison

President of Cameroon Paul Biya

Mexican President Pedro Lascurin

French President Jean Casimir-Perier Lascurin spent about 45 minutes as president of Mexico in 1913. 8. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated Haiti on Sunday. Just days later, a tropical storm swept through the country, producing a double-edged sword. What did meteorologists call the storm? Georgia Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Gina

Gemma Tropical Storm

Grace Tropical Storm 9. New Zealand went into a nationwide blockade this week after registering how many cases of COVID-19? A

eight

22

50 10. Who recently became a surprise spokesman for pro-vaccination in Serbia? The classic character Zigomar, a masked hero who appeared in comics in the 1930s and 40s

A 43-year-old grandmother who made a public service announcement with dozens of her grandchildren

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who in May said he did not think the vaccine should be mandatory for players

A hermit living in caves, who retired from society decades ago









Serbian hermit Panta Petrovic poses in front of his cave outside the southern Serbian town of Pirot on August 9th. (Oliver Bunic / AFP via Getty Images) Panta Petrovic, who lives in a cave to avoid society, told AFP he was vaccinated and is encouraging others to do the same because the coronavirus does not choose. He will come here, even to my cave. You scored There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter. Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk More from Foreign Policy Sign up for the Morning Shortcut The main daily bulletin of the Foreign Police with what is coming across the world today Foreign policys newspaper writer Colm Quinnwith You can support Foreign policy becoming a subscriber. Register Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/08/20/foreign-policy-news-quiz-afghanistan-taliban-haiti-earthquake-storm-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos