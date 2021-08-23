Bitcoin Exceeds $ 50,000 – Top International News





Markets turn back; Meeting of Technical Shares Shares in the US market rose on the first day of the week along with European counterparts, gaining from last week’s declines. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 picked up momentum from Friday night. The commodity market has begun to stabilize with crude oil above $ 64 / barrel. Bitcoin regained the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since May. Stoxx Europe increased by 0.57% Dow Jones up 0.64% NASDAQ increased by 1.18% New Zealand Extends Nationwide Blockade The New Zealand government on Monday said it had decided to extend the nationwide blockade at least until next Friday. Health authorities have reported 35 new local infections, mainly due to the Delta variant, the highest since April 2020. They have also found links between most of those cases and will be able to control the spread soon. EasyJet appoints former RBS chief as chairman British low-cost airline EasyJet said on Monday that former Royal Bank of Scotland chief Stephen Hester has been elected Chairman-in-Office from 1 December. Hester has more than thirty years of experience in several companies, most recently serving as chief executive of RSA Security. The company expects a recovery under the new chairman. At the time of writing, the shares are more than 2% on the LSE. UK Economic Growth Slows Down Again: Survey A survey shows that UK economic growth has slowed again, mainly due to a lack of staff and materials. The IHS Markit / CIPS composite flash PMI dropped to 55.3 compared to 59.2 in July. IHS Markit said there were clear signs of recovery losing momentum after a lively second quarter. AB Volvo buys JMC heavy vehicle company AB Volvo said Monday it had opened a deal to buy Chinese heavy vehicle company JMC for about 1.1 billion Swedish kronor (931 kroner rubles). Volvo Group says deal with Jiangling Motors subsidiary is expected to expand its business in China Bitcoin exceeds $ 50,000 The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin on Monday crossed the $ 50,000 mark and went up to $ 50,533. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is 3.2% higher and the movement is mainly powered by the willingness of more established financial services companies to offer their customers access to virtual currencies. Bitcoin shifted 81% from its low annual level of $ 27,700 in January. SoftBanks Vision 2 makes its first investment in Africa SoftBanks Vision Fund 2 has led a $ 400 million (SEK 2,960) funding for a Nigerian mobile payment platform called Opay. This round is worthOpay at $ 2 billion (15 15,000 kronor s). This is the first investment of funds in the African continent. Crude oil returns up; Close the worst loss streak since 2018 Crude oil in New York rose the most since April, along with a recovery in the capital and crypto markets. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose 6% on Monday. The stabilization of financial markets would give commodity markets some confidence to return from last fall. The goods are still down almost 15% of the heights created in early July. WTI Crude is almost 6% from Friday’s low, and now at $ 65 / barrel.

