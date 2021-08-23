Global Ag News for August 23rd

EXPORT INSPECTIONS TODAY, CULTURAL PROGRESS, COLD STORAGE

Overnight wheat prices have risen 10 3/4 in SRW, up to 11 in HRW, up to 8 1/4 in HRS; Corn is grown 4 1/2; Soy beans up to 16 1/4; Discounted soy $ 0.05; Raising soybeans 1.54.

Markets ended last week with wheat prices down 35 3/4 in SRW, down 22 1/4 in HRW, 16 16 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 27 1/4; Soy beans down 61 1/4; Reduced soybeans by $ 0.79; Soyoil down 4.74.

For the month so far wheat prices have risen 26 in SRW, to 42 1/2 in HRW, 19 19 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 3 3/4; Soy beans down 42 1/4; Soybeans at $ 0.50; Soyoil down 4.85.

China Ag futures contracts (22 JAN) Soy beans down 62 yuan; Soy down 32; Soyoil down 28; Palm oil down 16; Corn down 21 – Malaysian palm has risen 48. Malaysian palm oil prices overnight rose 48 ringgit (+ 1.13%) to 4313.

The players sheet for August 20 had funds: net sellers of 8,500 SRW grain contracts, sellers of 17,500 corn, sellers of 15,000 soy beans, buyers of 1000 soybeans, and sellers of 12,500 soybeans.

There were changes in records (-45 Soymeal). Total registration: 0 contracts SRW Wheat; 0 Oats; 0 Corn; 0 Soy beans; 298 Soyoil; 34 Soymeal; 1,288 wheat HRW.

The preliminary changes in the Open Interests of the future until August 20 were: SRW Wheat with 2,687 contracts, HRW Wheat with 4,015, Corn with 10,407, Soy Beans with 6,599, Soyme with 333, Soyoil with 663.

Tenderers

KORN SALE: South Korea Feed Steering Committee (FLC) buys about 66,000 tonnes of animal corn expected to originate from South America or South Africa in a private deal Thursday without announcing an international tender

Barley SALE: Turkey’s State Wheat Board TMO initially bought about 270,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in a tender for the same volume that closed on Friday

WIDE SALE, BARLEY: An importing group in the Philippines is believed to have purchased a total of around 165,000 tonnes of Australian nutritious wheat and Australian edible barley in a tender that closed on Thursday

Tenderers on hold

SOY TENDER: The state-backed Southern Corporation Agro-Fisheries and Food Corporation launched an international tender to purchase about 3,700 tonnes of soybeans without genetically modified organisms.

Wheat Tender: A government agency in Pakistan launched an international tender to purchase and import 400,000 tonnes of wheat.

DURUM TENDER: Morocco State Agency for Cereals, ONICL, launched a tender to import about 363,000 tons of US-made durum wheat under a preferential import tariff quota. The deadline for submission of price offers is August 24.

Wheat Tender: Buyer of Jordan State Wheat has issued a tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of ground wheat, which can be sourced from optional origin

Wheat Tender: Bangladesh grain buyer launches another international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of ground wheat

The White House is close to the Biofuel Plan in the Farm-Versus-Oil Collision (1)

Lawmakers said there may be lower quotas for mixing biofuels

Biofuel boosters want Biden to keep campaign commitment

The Environmental Protection Agency will send a draft of biofuel mixing quotas to the White House for consideration as early as Friday afternoon, marking a key step in the Biden administrations’ efforts to balance the competing interests of oil and agriculture.

EPA officials have advised lawmakers and industry stakeholders that a White House review of the plan is imminent, creating the basis for the agency to formally propose how much renewable fuel should be mixed into gasoline and diesel in 2021, and 2022 within weeks, according to people familiar with The Case. People asked not to be named by discussing the discussions.

Some lawmakers have been told to expect relatively unchanged requirements — and even a small reduction is possible — which could be a blow to producers of corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel, according to one man.

The average corn yield in the US first at 177 Bu / Acre, says Pro Farmer

This is 1.4% higher than the USDA as of August 12th. Forecast of 174.6 bu / hectare.

U.S. corn production is seen at 15.116 billion barrels: Pro Farmer

Compared to the USDAs outlook for 14.75b Pro Farmer, the Farm Journal’s news and marketing department, releases ratings in a statement after this week’s Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour

Average yield of first soybean at 51.2 bu / ha, with yield at 4.436b bush: Pro Farmer Compared to the USDA’s prospect of 50 bu / hectare, 4.339b bushels



Corn yields the highest yield last year in three Iowa counties

Yield potential for maize also hit a three-year average in counties 4 and 7 in southwest Iowa, while District 1 was slightly below the three-year average, according to data Wednesday from the third day of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour.

Yields for district 1 averaged 184 bu / hectare after 80 samples Compared to 181.3 last year, the three-year average of 184.3 bu / hectare

Yields of District 4 were 201.1 bu / hectare after 73 samples Compared to the previous year average of 172.4 bu / hectare; three-year average of 184

District 7 came to 192.5 bu / hectare after 44 samples Compared to 184.7 bu / hectare in 2020, the 3-year average of 183.6 bu / hectare

The number of soybeans in the 3 by 3 foot square was higher than a year ago and the three-year average for all three districts

Soy beans in circle 1 were measured at 1,089.4 grains after 81 samples This compares to 1,031.3 grains in 2020, a three-year average of 1,063.7 grains

Counts for circle 4 reached 1,225.2 after 73 samples Compared to 1,177.4 last year, the three-year average of 1,211.2

Circle 7 counts were 1,367.6 after 44 samples Compared to 1,164 grains last year, the three-year average of 1,276.7 legumes



American cattle in food fell to 11.07M Head on August 1st

The food bundle fell 1.9% from a year ago, according to the USDA monthly report. Analysts expected a decline of 1.8%

Placements at supply points decrease 8.1% per year to 1,739 m

Livestock traded from the fields fell 4.5% to 1.9 million head

Russian grain exports fall 21% so far this season: Agency

Wheat shipments for the 2021-22 season reached 4.6 million tonnes as of Aug. 19, the Federal Center for Quality Assurance and Safety for Grain and Grain Products said on its website, citing pre-export inspections.

This means that wheat exports reached about 800 thousand tons per week by August 19, compared to about 1 million tons a week ago

Exports of all cereals are at 5.6 million tonnes so far this season

Russia to harvest more than 127 million tonnes of wheat this year – Putin – Interfax Russia & CIS General Newswire

Russia will harvest about 127 million tonnes of wheat this year, which will meet the country’s domestic and export needs, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think this year’s harvest will not be as record as last year, due to a number of circumstances, but we will definitely harvest more than 127 million [tonnes of] “The figure is a very good figure, which easily covers our domestic needs and even our export potential,” Putin said during a meeting with representatives of the United Russia on Sunday.

Russia will harvest more than 127 million tons of wheat this year – Putin

The agricultural economy is developing at a good pace in Russia, he said.

Malaysia 1-20 August Palm oil exports -11.53% M / m: Intertek

Palm oil exports to Malaysia fell 11.53% m / m during 1-20 August, according to Intertek Testing Services.

The head of the soybean group in Brazil a target in the investigation of political conspiracy documents

Antonio Galvan, head of the Aprosoja soybean grower lobby, is part of a group of 10 people under investigation for their alleged role in a plot against Brazilian institutions including the Supreme Court, according to court records viewed by Reuters.

According to authorities, the people under investigation have “incited the population through social media to practice criminal and violent acts” on the eve of the national holiday of September 7, when Brazilians celebrate Independence Day.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have called for protests in the Supreme Court that day, and officials fear they may try to force their way in to occupy the building.

Wheat harvest in Ukraine 2021 97.6% total at 32 million T -minister

Ukrainian farmers have almost completed their wheat harvest in 2021, smoothing out 32 million tonnes of 97.6% of the area planted, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry, which did not provide comparative data, said the wheat yield averaged 4.62 tonnes per hectare.

SOYE / CEPEA: The revaluation of the dollar increases international demand and raises prices in Brazil

The US dollar continues to rise against the Real, keeping soybean prices rising in the Brazilian market as it makes the national product cheaper for importers. In addition, low supply in Brazil and abroad has also affected estimates.

With the planting of the new season approaching and the end of the planning period, Brazilian farmers are taking the opportunity to sell higher volumes from the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. However, some agents believe that prices could rise further, keeping the product stocked to sell it in the last quarter of the year. Overall, there are weather concerns in the new season due to forecasts for the strongest La Nia phenomenon.

KORN / CEPEA: With low liquidity in BR, the Index stabilizes at around 99 BRL / bag

Corn buyers have been away from the Brazilian market, expecting better opportunities to buy cereals in the coming weeks. These agents rely on the advancement of collection and repayment debts, delayed in late August and September, which may cause sellers to agree to sell corn at lower prices, aiming to make cash flow. So far, most farmers have been uninterested in the corn trade.

In this context, the trading pace has been slow in the local spot market and prices have stabilized. Between 12 and 19 August, the ESALQ / BM & FBovespa Index for corn (Campinas, SP) rose 0.1% slightly, closing at 99.02 BRL (18.28 USD) / 60 kg bag on Thursday, 19 this Index has been around 99 BRL / bag since 12 August. Sellers have been a little more willing to cut prices this week, mostly trading companies.

In Paran (PR), supply is currently low. With the harvest in progress, farmers from this state have reported a sharp decline in crop productivity. Between 12 and 19 August, values ​​rose by 0.9% in Ponta Grossa, 0.5% in western PR and 0.7% in the northern state. In the same period, on average in the regions surveyed by Cepea, prices paid to corn farmers (over-the-counter market) increased by a slight 0.3%; in the wholesale market (agreements between processors), values ​​increased by 0.6%.

In general, agents are focused on exports. So far, prices have been higher in the Brazilian market than in ports. This month (until August 19), the ESALQ / BM & FBovespa Index for corn (Campinas, SP) is 20% higher than corn prices in the port of Paranagu (PR). This scenario tends to keep the pace of exports slow.

US beef production rises 4.7% This week, pork up: USDA

US-inspected pig production rose to 13 513 million for the week ending Aug. 21 from $ 504 million the previous week, according to USDA estimates posted on the agency’s website.

Pork slaughter increases 1.9% per week to 2,452m head

Beef production rose 4.7% from a week earlier to 4 544 million

India’s Monsun Cumulative Rainfall 8% Below Normal as of August 22nd

India has so far received 589.7 millimeters of rain during the current monsoon season, which lasts from June to September, compared to a normal of 644.1 millimeters, according to data released by the Meteorological Department of India on August 22nd.