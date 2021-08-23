Optical fibers tested by CERN now at the International Space Station





Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has activated Lumina, a fiber-optic dosimetry experiment aboard the International Space Station

In a spaceship, to protect both the crew and the electronics from radiation, it is mandatory to invest in effective radiation monitoring systems. The International Space Station (ISS), like the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, is a complex radiation environment that requires custom dosimetric equipment. Fiber optic-based technologies can provide high-precision scattered radiation dose and point measurements. ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet installing the Lumina experiment inside the International Space Station’s Colombus Science Laboratory (Image credit: CNES) On August 18, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet activated the Lumina experiment inside the ISS as part of ALPHA MissionDeveloped under the coordination of the French Space Agency, CNES, and with the involvement of CERN, Laboratoire Hubert Curien at the University of Jean-Monnet-Saint-tienne and iXblue, this project uses two optical fibers several kilometers long as active dosimeters for measure ionizing radiation in ISS with very high sensitivity. Daniel Ricci, Head of the Fiber Optic Section of the Engineering Department at CERN, explains: When exposed to the radiative environment of space, the optical fibers experience a partial loss of transmitted power, which we call radiation-induced attenuation. . Diego Di Francesca, the leader of the fiber-dosimetry project in the team, describes in detail how the dosimeter works: Using a reference control channel, the attenuation caused by the radiation of certain individual optical fibers can be accurately measured and connected with the total ionizing dose With The sensitivity of the device is mainly adjusted by the fiber length. Depending on the dosimeter model, the longer the fiber optic dosimeter, the more sensitive it is. To prevent radiation damage to the electronics inside the accelerators, CERN has worked with fiber optics-based radiation sensors for six yearsRelying on this experience, CERN has made a technical contribution to Lumina by assisting with the theoretical analysis of the optimized dosimeter architecture and performing the low and high dose radiation tests necessary to calibrate the instrument. Once the experiment is fully installed by Thomas Pesquet, CERN will also contribute to the analysis of field and flight experiment data during one to five years of its operation. Lumina dosimeter calibration tests at CERN radiation facilities (Image: CERN) One challenge of Lumina is to be sensitive enough to measure changes in low level radiation, taking into account the protection provided by the ISS shell. The calibration performed at CERN, on a terrestrial reference model, will enable us to process the measurements and lead to accurate results, explains Florence Clment, project manager of the Lumina experiment at CNES / CADMOS. We are convinced that the ISS is only a first step towards fiber optic dosimeters as we enter space. As we leave Earth, radiation levels increase, and so does the need for reliable dose monitoring. Contributing to this experiment, CERN continues to demonstrate its added value to the space sector. This shared experience in space is an important result of the framework cooperation agreement established between CERN and CNES several years ago, with a particular focus on radiation issues, says Enrico Chesta, Spatial Applications Coordinator at CERNs Knowledge Group Transfer. To monitor radiation damage to electronics, CERN has been developed instruments that can also be used on satellites. In the field of radiation testing, our unique technical objects are able to reproduce a range of environments representative of the most extreme conditions of the radiation space. Learn more about Impact of CERNs on airspacewith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.cern/news/news/knowledge-sharing/cern-tested-optical-fibres-now-international-space-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos