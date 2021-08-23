Designing the USMNT roster for September 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers

All eyes are on American men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter as he prepares to announce his squad for the first World Cup qualifiers in the country since the disastrous elimination in Trinidad nearly four years ago.

The first three matches in the 14-match qualifying program will not be easy. There will be two road trips to historically difficult places in El Salvador and Honduras, as well as a home game against a future Canadian team that has given the US everything it can afford in recent games: Redeemer (September 2), vs. Canada (September 5), at Honduras (September 8).

Three games in seven days is quite exhausting, especially for many Europe-based players who have just started their seasons. Coping with the journey involved and the challenge of starting with a strong start will be important. So the list selections that Berhalter makes will have to allow a degree of team rotation. Outside the goalkeeping position, it is difficult to see many players starting on September 2 return for a high-intensity match against Canada on September 5.

MORE VERY: USMNT World Cup Qualifying Schedule

National teams can submit lists of 23 people on match days (11 starters and 12 bench players), but each nation can call bigger teams for training camp and change the list of 23 people from match to game. Here’s a look at a list of 26 players that might make more sense for the USMNT September qualifiers:

Goalkeepers (3)

Zack Steffen (Manchester City / England)

(Manchester City / England) Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

(New England Revolution) Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest / England)

This is the trio of goalkeepers who project to be the regular group during the qualifiers and in the 2022 World Cup, ensuring that the US advances in Qatar. It is hardly hard to see any other American goalkeeper penetrating this group.

Getty Images

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/93/9a/matt-turner-usmnt-august-2021_13peygczz3k3q11u2coxfrhtmj.jpg?t=1949258019&w=500&quality=80



The only problem with this list is that two of the names Zack Steffen AND Ethan Horvath are both reserve in their clubs and have not taken regular matches. Assuming Steffen is the initiator, there may be a case to be made Matt Turner (above) to get at least one of the qualifying starts. The home game against Canada will be the ideal match for him to make his qualifying debut at CONCACAF because he is familiar with the Canadians from the Golden Cup.

DO NOT DO IT FROM:New York FCs Sean Johnsonwould be in line if one of the first three is not available. Goalkeepers and Real Salt LakeDavid ochoa, who was called up by the US in May for the League of Nations final, sinceannounced that he would represent Mexicowith

Defenders (8)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

(Nashville SC) John Brooks (Wolfsburg / Germany)

(Wolfsburg / Germany) Shaq Moore (Tenerife / Spain)

(Tenerife / Spain) Sergio Dest (Barcelona / Spain)

(Barcelona / Spain) Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC / England)

(Fulham FC / England) Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

(Atlanta United) Mark McKenzie (Genk / Belgium)

(Genk / Belgium) Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp / Belgium)

The four central defenders above (Walker Zimmerman, John Brooks, Miles Robinson AND Mark McKenzie) provide ample coverage for both rear center points. If Berhalter is entertaining a five-player defensive line against Canada, it could potentially see New York FCs James Sands get a call.

Defender positions will be handled by the other four players: Sergio Dest (right or left), Antonee Robinson (left back), Sam Vines (left back) and Shaq Moore (back right, below).

Getty Images

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/b4/shaq-moore-usmnt-2021-gold-cup_hb228gekwjhx1fz725rzswmui.jpg?t=-1726581982&w=500&quality=



The biggest competition will come in the back right, where Reggie Cannon AND DeAndre Yedlin are also candidates. The problem is that the Canon club situation is still ongoing and has not seen any action so far this season with Boavista in Portugal. Veteran Yedlin may be an option, but he has spent the least amount of time in the Berhalters camps. Given how well Moore addressed the USMNT system, his involvement seems to make the most sense.

DO NOT DO IT FROM: Matt Miazga is still settling in with a new La Liga team following his recent transfer (Spains Deportivo Alaves), while the veteran Tim Ream (injury update comes from Fulham) and Chris Richards (Bayern Munich) are the weird ones in the music chairs in the center. Right back Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma) has just started his season in Italy and out of a few minutes off the bench this month, he has not played much.

Midfielders (7)

Acosta and Kelly (Colorado Rapids)

(Colorado Rapids) Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

(LA Galaxy) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

(Seattle Sounders) Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig / Germany)

(RB Leipzig / Germany) Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers)

(Portland Timbers) Weston McKennie (Juventus / Italy)

(Juventus / Italy) Jackson Yueill (Earthquakes in San Jose)

The midfield chooses itself. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget AND Acosta and Kelly(below) are locks. Cristian Roldan AND Eryk Williamson proved during the Golden Cup that they are stable, reliable off-bench options. Jackson Yueill has dropped in the depth table in recent months, but he is still a player Berhalter would not hesitate to play.

Getty Images

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/59/d3/kellyn-acosta-gregg-berhalter-usmnt_3o8q0l9slxr51j7lfvdguew4l.jpg?t=-1686491478&w=500&quality=



DO NOT DO IT FROM: Valencia Junus Musah would normally be on the squad, but an ankle ligament injury made him off the field for Valencia since July. It would be a surprise to see him thrown into a qualifier as he is still on his way back. Owen Otasowie was recently transferred to Club Brugge in Belgium and has not seen competitive action this season. The same can be said for Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City in Venezia), who was not on his squad to open the Serie A season.

Forward (8)

Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen / France)

(Caen / France) Christian Pulisic (Chelsea / England)

(Chelsea / England) Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund / Germany)

(Borussia Dortmund / Germany) Josh Sargent (Norwich City / England)

(Norwich City / England) Tim Weah (Lille / France)

(Lille / France) Jordan Pefok Siebatcheu (Young Boys / Switzerland)

(Young Boys / Switzerland) Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg / Austria)

(Red Bull Salzburg / Austria) Matthew Hoppe (Schalke / Germany)

Eight is definitely a crowd, but given Berhalters ’preference for a line-up of three strikers and regular submissions at those points, the eight would probably see minutes during the September qualifiers.

Getty Images

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/13/matthew-hoppe-usmnt-2021-gold-cup_vous1dprqz1l1g0y3g70iwb7o.jpg?t=-1375514430&w=500&quality=



Matthew Hoppe(above) has worked to return to the gym with his German club team after a Golden Cup break. But given his performance during that tour, he is a valuable option for Berhalter. The same goes for Nicholas Gioacchini, who is back playing for his French second division squad.

Christian Pulisic will emerge from an asymptomatic period with COVID, but should be available for selection until camp opening based on the time publicly allocated so far. And he looked sharp in his first English Premier League game for Chelsea more than a week ago.

DO NOT DO IT FROM: DCs Paul Arriola and Columbus ahead Gyasi Zardes are both victims of recent ankle injuries. Colorado Jonathan Lewis is a viable option if any of the other players are not available. Daryl Dike has not played a competitive match in August since his participation in the Golden Cup, and he is still the subject of transfer rumors with the European window closed on 31 August.