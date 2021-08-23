The Maine EMS board seeks to ease the vaccine mandate, following the controversial hearing

The Emergency Medical Services Board approved an emergency rule Monday afternoon that effectively narrows the scope of a state mandate requiring all health care workers and emergency medical personnel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before October.

The board took action after hearing several hours of testimony from dozens of EMS employees, many of whom say the mandate eliminates medical autonomy and will force some to leave their jobs at a time when staff shortages are already widespread.

The rule will give licensed EMS staff two additional weeks to show evidence of vaccination and will exclude EMS distributors and students who do not work directly with patients from the mandate.

However, it is unclear what impact the rule will have on a strong opposition from some EMS staff, and board members. ” the stated intention not to change the initial mandate by Governor Janet Mills.

The Board is the state agency that oversees and licenses EMS professionals, including firefighting and ambulance services. She held an urgent public hearing Monday to hear from members about the mandate Mills announced this month.

More than 650 individuals joined Monday’s online Zoom meeting. With the exception of a few others, all those who spoke expressed opposition to the mandate and their arguments overlapped. The biggest concern was the possible loss of staff who are unwilling to abide by the mandate.

There are people who are willing to leave, said Kyle Baker, an employee at the Winthrop Ambulance Service. This puts a tremendous strain on those who stay.

Chris Thompson, president of the union representing Portland firefighters, said the department has not had a work-related case in 18 months. He said members pose no risk to the public.

We have members who will walk, Thompson said. We were seriously concerned about the mission meeting.

Steve Benotti, Sanford Fire Chief, said he also expects to lose staff if that mandate applies.

I believe in vaccination, but I am against the mandate, he said. I have not seen data showing that EMS is a problem with the spread of the virus.

Benotti echoed some others by suggesting an alternative to the mandate that allows unvaccinated individuals to undergo regular testing. Others asked if emergency dispatchers, who do not interact with the public, should be involved.

Many who spoke on Monday said they were vaccinated and that they support widespread vaccinations, but not a mandate.

It removes the right to autonomy. This is what we preach to patients, and yet we cannot practice it ourselves, said Jenny Sheriff with Delta Ambulance.

Since Mills announced that all health care workers in Maine would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs by Oct. 1, there has been a significant backlash. Some of them have been run by vaccine activists and some elected officials, but emergency service professionals have emerged as a particularly strong voice.

The state board was supposed to convene last week, but officials had to be postponed because they were not adequately prepared for a large turnout.

Michael Sauschuck, Maines public safety commissioner, spoke before the public hearing and acknowledged that many people are passionate about it. He also said he understands that the mandate was announced quickly and without much input from stakeholders and he apologized to members for this.

To meet the October 1 deadline, unvaccinated individuals would need to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before August 20, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by August 27, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by on 17 September.

Some wonder why they are not given more time to implement the mandate, while others talked about the importance of being able to choose.

Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Nirav Shah briefly addressed the board before the public hearing. He praised EMS officials as “the best partners we have as we fight COVID” and “an essential part of the healthcare community”.

“This is one of the reasons we thought it was worthwhile to involve them in this,” Shah said.

Although critics dramatically outnumbered supporters, some spoke in favor of the mandate.

I believe in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Phil Selberg, deputy fire chief in South Portland. It’s about being part of a bigger team.

After the public hearing, EMS board member Brad Chicoine, a firefighter in Saco, warned other members about receiving public comments made Monday as gospel. He said he has heard from as many people supporting the vaccine claim.

There is a bigger picture involved, he said, adding that he is not sure the mandate will lead to a mass exodus from a fear.

Monday’s debate comes amid a dramatic rise in cases in recent weeks. Hospital admissions by COVID-19 escalated to 123 on Monday, up from 98 on Friday, and the highest since May 15. Of those hospitalized, 61 are in critical care, which is the highest total since January 23 eight months ago.

Shortly after the meeting began, the FDA announced that it had given full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, somewhat diluting the argument made by some that the vaccine only had authorization for urgent use and therefore should not be mandated. The Pentagon said shortly after the FDA announced it would require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and other employer mandates are likely to apply.

Another concern raised Monday by EMS professionals in Maine had to do with the transmissibility of the delta variant, which has spurred recent growth both in Maine and across the country. Research has suggested that vaccinated individuals who contract the virus have the same viral load as unvaccinated people, meaning they can spread it just as easily.

If vaccination and non-vaccination (humans) are still carriers, what is the benefit? asked Paul Silva with EMS Standish. Silva also said he has experienced side effects from getting the vaccine.

Chris Clark, who works for the AMS ambulance, said he was vaccinated but had the same question.

Why the mandate when we can still get COVID? he said, adding that vaccinated people who contract the virus often have no symptoms. Would we not be more likely to transmit it to patients if we did not know we had COVID?

Although the Maines vaccination rate has reached 62 percent, there are still more than 500,000 individuals, including all under the age of 12, who are not eligible to be unvaccinated.

The latest data tracked by CDC Maine show that since the state began administering the vaccine, 863 of the 37,993 new cases have been cases of progress. This is 2 percent. Moreover, of the 852 people who have been hospitalized since vaccines were authorized, only 35 have been vaccinated, or 4 percent.

