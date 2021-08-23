FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts 11th Annual Off-Sales Summit Practically National News

CARROLLTON, Texas, August 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world’s leading franchise of trademarks and visual graphics with more than 750 FASTSIGNScountries in eight countries around the world, hosted its 11th Annual Overseas Sales Summit August 9-13 in a virtual environment. There were over 400 people from 5 countries present.

With one pulling topic, Overseas Sales Summit 2021 celebrated FASTSIGNS network sales achievements between July 1, 2020 AND June 30, 2021With At the virtual awards event on Friday, 195 out-of-sales professionals were recognized, including 24 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $ 1 million in individual sales over the 12-month period. Furthermore, 15 individuals became FASTSIGNS Sales Managers after completing an extensive certification program during the same period.

2021 marked the third year for the presentation of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year award. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes an out-of-sales professional who best represents the brand concept and spirit, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Patrick Pennell by FASTSIGNS and Jacksonville-St. Johns Bluff was recognized as this year’s winner of the Catherine Monson Sales of the Year Award.

“We were excited to host our 11th Annual Out-of-Sales Summit, held this year, like last year, in a virtual environment. This energetic event allowed us to provide over 400 participants with education and tools. to continue to improve their sales skills, as well as to recognize and celebrate the work and impressive achievements of FASTSIGNS Off-Sales Professionals from countries around the world, “said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and President of the International Franchising Association.

One of the speakers involved is included Ryan Serhant, the star of the successful series Bravo Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell It Like Serhant who delivered a very energetic and full of tips main session: How to become the ultimate sales machine.

Additional speakers from the international FASTSIGNS team covered a range of topics including Industry Overview and Learning to Benefit from Buying Trends, What Everyone Should Know About Selling Digital Content First, Achieving Success During a Pandemic Panel and more.

64 vendors attended this year’s Virtual Out-of-Sales Summit Event, including six Diamond Sponsors. Starting Session on Monday 9 August was sponsored by Orbus. Our Friday Awards event was sponsored by MUTOH America. FASTSIGNS also hosted 15 Vendor Training Workshops from the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), Works of Art, Avery Dennison, Baker Sign Group, BEst Exhibits, ChromeSignage, Grimco, MUTOH America, Navitor, Showdown Display, SignComp, SinaLite, Stouse, and TrueVert. There were also 11 vendor-sponsored ads throughout the week and 12 vendor-sponsored gaming games from 4Over, Avery Dennison, Clarity Voice, Clevertouch, Epson, Fellers, Grimco, Kapco, LexJet, Snap Frames, Stouse and Trotec.

