Petraeus questions US ability to fight terrorism after Afghanistan falls

The harsh reality of Afghanistan’s fall from the Taliban raises the question of how close Washington can keep an eye on Islamic extremism, David Petraeus, a former Middle East commander and former CIA director, said Monday.

You can rarely go wrong preparing for the worst, the retired Army general said Monday. It will take a fleet of aerial tankers to arrive [aircraft] there and stay there to monitor any gathering of a revived Al Qaeda or Islamic State. He added that it would take hours for the MQ-9 Reapers to reach Afghanistan from bases far away from the ground-locked location.

Do Taliban fighters keep their word? that this time they will not provide a haven for al Qaeda as they did when they first came to power in the mid-1990s, he asked. The same goes for Pakistan, which provided shelter to the Taliban and its allies like the Haqqani Network.

Petraeus defended the performance of the Afghan security forces since 2014, when the US and coalition combat missions collapsed. Afghans have been fighting and dying for their country ever since. He said their performance was not perfect at all, but they would fight if anyone had their backs.

The Biden and Trump administrations’ decision to remove all US forces without much consultation with allies or the Afghan government set in motion the events now taking place in Kabul, he said.

He linked those decisions and schedules to the refusal of security forces to fight.

We had all of these determined to continue counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan and together with NATO allies advised and assisted missions with security forces. Holding 2,500 to 3,500 US forces would have been the way to achieve this. Petraeus, who commanded the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan for a year starting in 2010, said that if that number of US service members stayed, there would also be 8,500 allies left in training missions.

Also, 18,000 contractors, many working in air support roles, would have remained, he argued. Petraeus said the contractors were critical to the supply chain needed for the Afghan security forces and their close air support missions.

Petraeus said the Afghan government assisted us in carrying out regional counter-terrorism missions and monitoring Islamic extremists. What it has lost to the United States in controlling the Taliban are front-line intelligence facilities and bases. We do not have it now, “he said.

As U.S. withdrawal and allies continued and the Taliban advanced into provincial capitals, Petraeus said NGOs providing the necessary social services that the government also did not provide closed operations

Time is everything, he said.

Whether the Taliban will return to 7th-century practices, as it did when it ruled until 2001, or modified its approach, is unknown. What is known, according to Petraeus, is the financial crisis caused by the closure of credit markets and the seizure of assets by the Taliban of the previous Afghan government, which will have a dramatic impact on the nation.

He said in a good year the Taliban received about $ 1 billion in opium sales, but the Afghan national budget was reaching about $ 18 billion a year, most of which came in foreign aid for basic and security services. including fuel imports.

The lights will go out in Kabul if the Taliban cannot find a way to govern that is acceptable to other nations that would allow the reopening of credit markets. “Afghans will be in a very difficult situation,” he said.

Petraeus said he expected the Chinese, who share a border with Afghanistan, to seek openness in trade relations with the Taliban government, but they would be a little wary of a neighboring Islamic state.

Who was evacuated, where you draw the line after flying out of the Americans, Green Card holders and Special Immigration Visas is a decision to be made in Washington, and not at the airport gates by a new officer or non-commissioned officer.

Petraeus did not rule out the recapture of the US embassy in Kabul to maintain a US presence in Afghanistan and at a later date negotiating with the Taliban to reopen bases like Bagram or Kandahar for counter-terrorism missions.

How can we influence [the Taliban] in this new reality? he asked.

