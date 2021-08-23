The lawyer for the hero of the Rwandan Hotel was expelled for visa violation Rwanda News





Vincent Lurquin was deported on Saturday for illegal work, the Rwandan immigration service said.

A Belgian lawyer for the man whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, which is being tried on terrorism charges, has been deported for working illegally, the head of Rwanda’s immigration service said on Monday. Paul Rusesabagina, the former hotelier portrayed as a hero in the 2004 film about the 1994 Rwandan genocide, is charged with nine counts of terrorism, including forming and financing a rebel armed group. Vincent Lurquin was deported on Saturday after appearing in court as one of Rusesabagina’s lawyers the day before despite lacking legal permission to do so, officials said. He did some work, but he was not authorized to work, Regis Gatarayiha, director general at the General Directorate of Immigration and Emigration in Rwanda, told the Reuters news agency. Lurquin was in the country with a visitor visa, Gatarayiha said. He is a Rusesabagina lawyer in a case in Belgium to be able to assist him in Rwandan courts he is not a lawyer accredited by the Rwandan Bar Association, Gatarayiha said. Lurquin should have first received accreditation from the Rwandan Bar Association and then obtained a permit from immigration to Rwanda, which he did not do, Gatarayiha said. Any allegation that he entered illegally or clandestinely under a tourist visa is unequivocally false, Rusesabagina’s legal team said in a statement. Lurquin had represented Rusesabagina in a Belgium-based investigation and needed to speak to his client, according to the statement. With the help and knowledge of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he arrived in Kigali and told the Rwandan immigration authorities that he was a lawyer, coming to Rwanda to visit a detained client. He was granted a visa by Rwandan immigration officials, the statement said. The official registration of Friday’s trial did not include Lurquin appearing on behalf of Rusesabagina, who was represented only by a Rwandan lawyer, the statement said. All of Rusesabagina’s non-Rwandan lawyers have said in the past that they have been denied permission to defend her in Rwandan courts. The Rwandan Bar Association said Lurquin was not a member of the organization and was not allowed to practice in the country. Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo responded to the associations ‘statement on Twitter, saying Lurquins’ behavior was perverse and a desperate attempt to divert attention from the facts of the trial. Prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, whose family says he is in poor health and is being mistreated in prison. The court is set to deliver its ruling on September 20th.

