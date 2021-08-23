International
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts 11th Annual Off-Sales Summit Practically Texas News
CARROLLTON, Texas, August 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world’s leading franchise of trademarks and visual graphics with more than 750 FASTSIGNScountries in eight countries around the world, hosted its 11th Annual Overseas Sales Summit August 9-13 in a virtual environment. There were over 400 people from 5 countries present.
With one pulling topic, Overseas Sales Summit 2021 celebrated FASTSIGNS network sales achievements between July 1, 2020 AND June 30, 2021With At the virtual awards event on Friday, 195 out-of-sales professionals were recognized, including 24 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $ 1 million in individual sales over the 12-month period. Furthermore, 15 individuals became FASTSIGNS Sales Managers after completing an extensive certification program during the same period.
2021 marked the third year for the presentation of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year award. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes an out-of-sales professional who best represents the brand concept and spirit, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Patrick Pennell by FASTSIGNS and Jacksonville-St. Johns Bluff was recognized as this year’s winner of the Catherine Monson Sales of the Year Award.
“We were excited to host our 11th Annual Out-of-Sales Summit, held this year, like last year, in a virtual environment. This energetic event allowed us to provide over 400 participants with education and tools. to continue to improve their sales skills, as well as to recognize and celebrate the work and impressive achievements of FASTSIGNS Off-Sales Professionals from countries around the world, “said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and President of the International Franchising Association.
One of the speakers involved is included Ryan Serhant, the star of the successful series Bravo Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell It Like Serhant who delivered a very energetic and full of tips main session: How to become the ultimate sales machine.
Additional speakers from the international FASTSIGNS team covered a range of topics including Industry Overview and Learning to Benefit from Buying Trends, What Everyone Should Know About Selling Digital Content First, Achieving Success During a Pandemic Panel and more.
64 vendors attended this year’s Virtual Out-of-Sales Summit Event, including six Diamond Sponsors. Starting Session on Monday 9 August was sponsored by Orbus. Our Friday Awards event was sponsored by MUTOH America. FASTSIGNS also hosted 15 Vendor Training Workshops from the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), Works of Art, Avery Dennison, Baker Sign Group, BEst Exhibits, ChromeSignage, Grimco, MUTOH America, Navitor, Showdown Display, SignComp, SinaLite, Stouse, and TrueVert. There were also 11 vendor-sponsored ads throughout the week and 12 vendor-sponsored gaming games from 4Over, Avery Dennison, Clarity Voice, Clevertouch, Epson, Fellers, Grimco, Kapco, LexJet, Snap Frames, Stouse and Trotec.
About FASTSIGNS
FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the main sign and exclusivity of visual communication in North America, and is the global franchisee of more than 750 FASTSIGNS independently owned and operated centers in 8 countries, incl United States AND Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, Dominican Republic AND Australia (where the centers operate as SIGNWAVE) FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and in all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and expand their brand at all points of contact of their customers.
FASTSIGNS consistently ranks as a major franchise opportunity. Known as an invaluable resource for potential franchisors, Franchise 500 ranks FASTSIGNS as # 44 generally the only sign, graphics, and visual communication franchise recognized in the top 100 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand strength. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of the Direct Franchise Top 100 global franchises and the Gator Franchise recognized FASTSIGNS as one of 100 major franchisesWith In 2020, entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth exclusivityand one of Top franchises for veteransWith Furthermore, FASTSIGNS was ranked in the Franchise Times anniversary Top 200+the list and the Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its own Top franchises for second career, Top franchises for veteransand included in its Culture100 listWith In 2019, the brand was named in the list of best franchises to buy in America by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the “Best of the Best” franchise satisfaction in the last 10 years, as well as one of its top 50 lists of women franchises and core service franchises in 2019 FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchise Selection for 9 consecutive years.
In 2021, Propelled Brands were created, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS, SIGNWAVE IN Australia where FASTSIGNS centers operate under the SIGNWAVE brand, and NerdsToGo, an exclusive brand of emerging IT services acquired in September 2020With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind these businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise navigate confidently forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.
Learn more about signs and graphic solutions or find a location infastsigns.comFollow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Tweet@FASTSIGNS or Facebook atfacebook.com/FASTSIGNSFor For information on the FASTSIGNS franchise option, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).
For more information, contact:
Clarissa Rios, BizCom Associates
(972) 352-7601 | [email protected]
