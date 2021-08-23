Floods in Tennessee are becoming more common due to climate change





Although separated by nearly 1,000 kilometers, these two extreme weather incidents are examples of the same phenomenon: man-made climate change by overloading extreme rainfall events. And these types of extreme rainfall events are likely to become more common, as long as the planet continues to heat up.

The reason is based on a principle of physics known as the Clausius-Clapeyron relationship, which relates to water temperature, pressure and vapor. The principle shows that warmer air can hold more water vapor – about 7% more water vapor per 1 degree Celsius. More water vapor in the atmosphere means more moisture available to fall as rain, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

On average, the planet has already warmed more than 1 degree Celsius since pre-industrial times, according to a major UN climate change report published earlier this month. There has been even more heat in land areas, and especially in the Eastern US, which has led to a marked increase in heavy rainfall leading to rapid flooding, according to the latest National Climate Assessment with

Krissy Hurley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told CNN that one of the biggest factors contributing to this amount of rain was that the atmosphere had plenty of moisture to work with. When meteorologists launched a weather balloon over the weekend to collect data, they found that the humidity was at record levels – a “recipe for disaster,” according to Hurley. The floods were caused by several storms that took place one after the other in the same area, which took advantage of that humidity and led to extreme rainfall rates. “We had a fixed boundary placed over the western part of central Tennessee that provided perfect placement conditions,” said Mark Rose, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “Ongoing training i [storms] over that area for a few hours exactly along that border. “ Meanwhile, in New York City on Saturday night, residents saw extreme rainfall rates unmatched in the city’s history. Dense rainstorms tied to the main edge of then-Hurricane Henry resulted in torrential rain in New York City. Between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., 1.94 inches of rain fell in Central Park, setting the all-time record for the largest amount of rain in a single hour, according to the National Weather Service. In all, 4.45 inches of rain fell in the city on Saturday night, also setting a record for the date – the old record of 4.19 inches had stood since 1888. Hurricanes are essentially massive wind and rain engines that feed on the warm water and air of the ocean. Over the past two centuries plus, human activity — mainly burning fossil fuels — has added much heat to the oceans and air where hurricanes spread. These extreme rainfall rates are becoming more common due to man-made global warming, scientists say. According to the UN report on climate change, “the frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall events have increased since the 1950s over most of the earth’s surface.” Deadly floods have made headlines around the world this summer, including in Western Europe in July. In that incident, months of rain fell by the hour, turning city streets in Belgium and Germany into water streams that pushed cars and rubbish into homes and businesses and killed hundreds of people. Heavy rains also caused floods in central China last month that left over 300 dead. Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, was one of the hardest hit areas, with entire neighborhoods submerged and passengers trapped in flooded subway cars.

