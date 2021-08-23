Opinion | Afraid of the future of Afghanistan





For the editor: New Presidency and Its Tested Values, by Peter Baker (news analysis, front page, August 21): With the risk of appearing as a quarterback Monday morning, I find it difficult to understand the behavior of the Department of Defense and the State in securing the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the United States over the past two decades and whose lives is more dangerous than the thousands of Americans in Afghanistan who have the protection of the US government and all the power that comes with it. If I knew that the Afghan security forces would not fight, why did the Defense and the State not know this? The withdrawal of Afghans and their families out of Afghanistan should have started in silence once the Biden administration took power in January. The departure of thousands of people from Afghanistan, as we witnessed last week, has been a logistical nightmare. In light of poor planning and worst enforcement, it is hard to imagine why, in the future, foreign nationals would work for the United States in sensitive areas around the world. Ira biri

New York For the editor: In his news analysis, Peter Baker writes that President Biden ostensibly intends to wash his hands of Afghanistan rather than express concern about the humanitarian tragedy unfolding on the ground. Until recently, the United States maintained a weak ground stalemate in Afghanistan largely through the use of airstrikes. Whenever the Taliban temporarily took control of an Afghan city or town, they would then be expelled by US bombing raids causing inevitable collateral damage. Many innocent civilians, including women and children, were killed or maimed as a result. Was this humanitarian policy? John Graves

Little Rock, Ark.

The writer is an emeritus professor of American history at Henderson State University. For the editor: The New Afghan American War: The Descent of a Victorious Conflict, by Adam Nossiter (news analysis, August 22): In the development of wars that cannot be won, the feelings of their bodies and families are conflicted and often angry. I hope those who served and sacrificed will realize that their effort was not in vain. These brave men, women and their families provided the opportunity for change in Afghanistan. If the opportunity is used or lost, it does not belong to the giver, nor is the giver diminished if the opportunity is not used.

