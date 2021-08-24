Palm Springs International Airport broke the passenger record in July





Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) set a new passenger record for July. The PSP reported 129,463 in July. Airport officials said this is a 32% increase compared to the previous record, which was set in July 2019 when 97,834 passengers used the airport. The pandemic caused major issues for the travel industry throughout 2020. Pandemic and travel hesitation can be seen from the giant passenger jump on the PSP from 2020 to 2021. According to PSP officials, the number of passengers in July 2021 increased by 283% compared to July 2020. That’s even taking into account that the PSP was one of the few places in the country where air service has grown, as I-Team investigator Peter Daut revealed in his separate report in December. Despite the huge increase in passengers over the past year, the PSP reports that the number of passengers in 2021 is still lagging behind in 2019 by 37%. Officials at the PSP said the airport is starting to turn into pre-pandemic levels in May, however, it actually surpassed pre-pandemic numbers throughout the summer. This summer has been one of the busiest we have ever had at the airport and we expect this comeback to continue with more flights available and ten new routes starting this fall, said Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege. With the completion of the ticket hall renovations and the installation of a new baggage system, we are improving the airport user experience and meeting the future demand. “ With more passengers arriving at the PSP and more routes to be added in the fall, the airport underwent some changes and improvements for a better experience. On Monday, city and airport officials celebrated the renovation and expansion of its ticket hall and the installation of a new luggage system. The $ 36 million project began in February 2020. The renovation and expansion part of the project ticket lobby reconfigured the airline offices allowing passenger traffic areas to be doubled in size, improve accessibility for disabled passengers, and add additional ticket counters. The second part of the project reconfigured and replaced the airport aging beach system which had become prone to breakdown. The new baggage system ensures that the airport can efficiently and quickly process the growing number of baggage checked and improves the reliability of the system as a whole. The increased processing capability and reliability of the new bag system will help prevent misused luggage and reduce the chances of a bag missing a flight, said Arron Brown, Deputy City Manager. This project was important to the City of Palm Springs not only for improving the passenger experience, but also because of the need to accommodate growth at Palm Springs International Airport. Another project that is currently underway is the replacement of all passenger boarding bridges at the airport. The $ 7 million project began in June and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. For a full list of airlines and destinations available on PSP, visit: https://palmspringsairport.com/airlines-and-destinations/

