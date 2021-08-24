The President of Ukraine promises to return Crimea annexed by Russia Crimean News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges the international forum to support Kiev in its attempt to overthrow the capture of the Black Sea peninsula in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to do everything he can to retake the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula and called on international allies to support the effort.

Speaking on Monday at the Crimean Platform, a summit in Kiev set up to keep international attention focused on the annexation of Russia 2014, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would use all possible political, legal and, above all, diplomatic means to pursued its purpose.

The invasion of Crimea by Russia was denounced as illegal by most of the world and has caused Moscow’s relations with the West to fall to the lowest levels since the Cold War in the years since.

“I will personally do everything possible to return Crimea so that it becomes part of Europe together with Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

He told the forum that Kyiv needed effective international support on the issue.

Senior officials from 46 countries and blocs attended the summit, including the United States, the European Union and Turkey.

All 30 member states of NATO’s transatlantic security alliance were represented.

Leading Western officials broadcast messages of support for Ukraine.

Ukraine will never be alone in that Crimea is Ukraine, said EU Council President Charles Michel.

Unfortunately, Russia continues to act in ways that multiply the negative impact of annexation, he added.

The ongoing militarization of the peninsula greatly affects the security situation in the Black Sea region.

But Moscow was quick to denounce the meeting, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it an anti-Russian event.

The victim of the invasion

Zelenskyy accused Russia of turning Crimea into a military base and a base for Russia to increase its influence in the Black Sea region.

He said Moscow has tripled its military presence in Crimea.

In April, Russia increased troops near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, sparking international outrage.

Two months later, on June 23, Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warnings and a fighter jet dropped bombs on the path of HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer, to remove it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

The United Kingdom, which like most other countries did not recognize the annexation of Crimea, insisted the defender was not shot and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.

The summit participants signed a joint statement, which, Zelenskyy said in his closing remarks, clearly states Russia’s non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and contains commitments to consider imposing additional political and diplomatic sanctions on Russia in the event of a further aggression.

The invasion of Crimea casts doubt on the effectiveness of the entire international security system, he said.

Without restoring faith in it, no single state can be sure that it will not become the next victim of invasion.

Separately Monday, Peskov criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her recent remarks on the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Government forces have been confronting Russian-backed separatists in the area since April 2014 after rebels seized much of the territory there.

Peskov vehemently opposed Merkel’s claims Sunday that Russia was heavily involved in the conflict.

Russia has no ties to the parties to the conflict, he said.

Peskov noted that Russia was not listed as a party to the conflict in the peace plan negotiated by Germany and France.