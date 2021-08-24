International
The UCI Center for Korean Critical Studies receives two international grants UCI News
Irvine, California, August 23, 2021 E Center for Korean Critical Studies at the University of California, Irvine has received two prestigious grants, one from the Academy of Korean Studies, the other from the Korea Foundation. They give the UCI unit more than $ 1 million for academic and programmatic development, including a new faculty position.
The Academy of Korean Studies, a division of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea, awarded a Central University Grant to the center, supplying 900 million wonon (about $ 800,000) for five years. Funding will support faculty research and pre-university education, graduate student scholarships and programming that benefits campus and the community. UCI is one of only two institutions in the US to receive the grant and one of only seven in the world. This is the second time given to the center; in 2016, the Academy of Korean Studies provided $ 1 billion (approximately $ 850,000) to launch the unit.
The AKS grant is crucial to the growth and development of the center, said Director Joseph Jeon. With the help of the first AKS grant, we were able to establish the center as one of the most vibrant and active centers for Korean studies in the United States. This new grant will help us continue our mission to foster high-level research, support undergraduate and graduate education, and connect the UCI with the community around us in Southern California.
The second grant comes from the $ 300,000 Korea Foundation to create an internship professor in Korean art history at UCI Department of Art HistoryWith An international quest to fill the faculty position will begin this fall, with the professor starting in the fall 2022.
Korean art has recently attracted a lot of global attention because of the exciting and vibrant work being created by Korean artists, but Korean art has a long and historic history, Jeon said. The new position in the history of Korean art will complement the existing UCI strengths in literature, film and cultural studies. It will also help deepen our ties to our community, for whom Korean art is a growing interest.
We are grateful to the Korean Academy of Studies and the Korea Foundation for these generous grants in support of the Center for Korean Critical Studies, said Tyrus Miller, Dean of the UCI School of Humanities, which administers the center. These grants will help the center further cement the UCI site as Orange Countys’ main destination for Korean scholarships, studies, and programs that enrich our understanding of Korea’s rich history and vibrant contemporary culture.
Since its inception, the UCI Center for Korean Critical Studies has hosted groundbreaking events involving pop history, literature, and culture, and has supported inter-school and interdisciplinary scholarships. In 2019, its Korean Hip-Hop Conference and New Explorations of Afro-Asian Identity and Afro-Korean Hip-Hop Festival attracted hundreds of participants and gained coverage in Los Angeles TimesWith Earlier this year, the unit produced The Rise of K-Culture, a webinar series featuring some of the most prominent figures in Korean cinema, television and pop. The center is currently planning an international conference on contemporary Korean women’s literature and film.
