Canada is not focused on the Olympics They want the Golden World Cup





Andre Ringuette / Images HHOF-IIHF It’s easy to call the Women’s World Cup now taking place in Calgary a warm-up event for the Winter Olympics. It’s a little over 160 days away, after all. But that’s not the way the Canada Team looks at it. They are focused on regaining the title as the best team in the world after taking home the bronze in 2019, the last time the best women players met internationally. It feels like long ago. Since that event, the world changed forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and women’s hockey was largely forced into the suburbs. The world championship was supposed to take place in Halifax, NS in the spring, but with the increase in the number of COVID-19s in the province, the tournament was forced to return to the background. Until now. Usually, teams would use the tournament as a chance to make final list decisions before Olympic centralization. But by the beginning of this year, Canada’s centralization list had already been announced, with 28 players being named to the team in May. The Calgary registry contains 22 players who will join the centralization program, with Ashton Bell, Meaghan Mikkelson and Micah Zandee-Hart remaining. The Olympics will always be so important for players, but that is not the focus now. This is a problem of the future. Making gold on home ice is what is important now. “There are many steps before it comes, and with this World Cup, we know we have an opportunity here to bring home a gold medal and keep it on the soil of the country,” said defender Erin Ambrose. “I think that will be the most important thing – that we continue to take that game after game and really focus on this world championship.” Canada once again has to consider the race for the championship, though it will have to knock down the always hot American team. Canada still holds the record for 10 gold medals at this event, but the US has won eight of the last 10 events since the 2006 Olympics. The Canadian women’s team is a proud group that hosts gold every year, but, including the Olympics, Canada has not done so since 2014, and has not done so at World Cup level since 2012. This is why gold is important now. “I think it would be a slight blow against a world championship to fully consider it an improvement,” said coach Troy Ryan. “We are here to win a World Cup. This is first and foremost, this is our priority.” Ryan said the team will focus on centralization on Sept. 1, shortly after the Calgary tour ends. The city will be home to the team leading to the China Olympics in February, where Canada will again seek a medal – but a more valuable color, this time. ‘ There have been rumors of a 2022 World Cup event for women in addition to the Olympics – the Olympics have served as World Cups in the past – which means the international game is about to rise to a whole new level in the rest of the But But opportunity for any player can finish at any time. An injury or poor game can prevent Olympic participation, so the focus should be on the current one. “Just standing on the blue line and watching the opening video when they said the World Cup is open, to be honest it made me shudder,” Marie-Philip Poulin said after Canada’s victory over Finland. “We have been waiting for that moment for a long time. We are very excited; it was not the beginning we wanted, but we responded well. “Hardly hard to put into words, but wearing the jersey for an international game was very special.” And of course, just being in Calgary, representing their country, is important for the 25 women who otherwise had to wait their turn to play internationally, while the other groups barely missed a beat. “We worked hard to practice, but at the end of the day, what all the athletes here want to do is compete and be able to wear that jersey and represent their country,” said defender Renata Fast. The gold rush is underway and Canada hopes to show once again why they are world leaders in the sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/canada-isnt-focused-on-the-olympics-they-want-world-championship-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos