Free dog swimming in Lyon Pool
We were holding a dog free swim in Lyon Swimming Pool on Monday, September 6, 2021.
From 3am to 6pm, you can bring your furry four-legged friend for a dip in our outdoor pool as we prepare to close it for the season.
Dog swimming is 45 minutes at the top of each hour. And prior registration is required re -register.ca or 519-837-5699 so we know who is coming and to keep within capacity limits during COVID-19. Your dog must also be licensed to participate in swimming.
The Humane Guelph Society will also join in the fun by having a booth at the event. They are accepting financial donations to support their mission to promote animal welfare and prevent cruelty and suffering.
What you need to know
I have two or more dogs. Can I register all my dogs for swimming?
Due to COVID-19 capacity limitations in our pool, we were allowing up to 40 swimming dogs and two dogs per dog to watch from the pool deck.
However, if you have more than one dog, we ask that you register another family member. If you are the only member of the family and want to bring more than one dog, please call 519-822-1260 extension 2641 to make arrangements.
What if my dog is not licensed? Can I still register my dog for swimming?
No, your dog must be licensed to participate in swimming.
Is there a limit to the size / weight of the dog to participate?
No, there are no restrictions on size or weight.
Should my dog know how to swim?
Your dog should be comfortable in the water.
Can I swim in the pool with my dog?
No, only dogs are allowed in the pool. Owners can watch from the pool deck.
Can I bring water toys for my dogs?
No, please leave toys at home.
Is this an off-the-shelf event?
This is a chainless event; however, dogs should be placed on chains reaching and leaving the pool area. Owners are responsible for their dog.
What if my dog does not associate with other dogs or people swimming?
If a dog is showing unfriendly behavior towards people or other dogs, city staff will ask you to remove your dog from the pool area. Importers It is important to know that dogs will be active and playing. Swimming will be a stimulating environment and dogs should be comfortable next to other dogs for the safety of all human and dog guests.
Is chlorine harmful to my dog?
Because dogs are more likely to drink water from the pool, they were lowering the chlorine level. It is also recommended that you wash your dog after swimming to remove chlorine from his wool / skin.
Is there drinking water available on site?
Fresh drinking water stations are available or we invite you to bring your own water. No glass bottles.
Am I allowed to bring food?
Meals are not allowed in the pool area.
What happens if it rains or swimming is canceled? How will I be notified?
In case of lightning or heavy rain, we will cancel the event. We will share any cancellations through the Citys Twitters and Facebook pages.
What are the safety and health measures of COVID-19 in the country?
- Dog owners should wear a mask or face mask and stay at least two feet (6.5 feet) away from people they do not live with.
- or COVID-19 Visitor Review Form must be completed before entering the pool area.
- If you are ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please do not come to the pool.
Are there any rules to follow?
We were looking to follow the rules in place for our fenced dog parks while swimming.
For more information
519-837-5699
