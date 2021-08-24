Tracking some showers and other storms this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – You were following some rain and other storms in your forecast this week.

Weather warnings:

Tonight, take a good look at the partly cloudy sky. Some rain and stray storms are possible early (20% chance). Strong fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be from low to mid-70s.

More rain and storms are forecast this week. Get your umbrella.

Some isolated rain and storms are forecast for Tuesday (30% chance). It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Rainfall and storms scattered in your forecast for Wednesday. The chances of a storm are about 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Chances of rain are up to 20% on Thursday, then again up to 30% from Friday to Sunday.

Tracking more activities in the tropics.

First alarm weather story:

As we spend your Monday night, you partially see the mostly cloudy sky in the Midlands. Some rain and storm are possible. The chances of rain are about 20%. Low temperatures will be from low to mid-70s. Beware of a dense fog late Tuesday morning.

Keep your rain equipment nearby. We were following wetter weather along the way!

On Tuesday, some isolated rain and storms are possible until the afternoon and early evening. The chances of rain are about 30%. The highest levels will be in the low 90s.

See our highest chance of rain and storm on Wednesday.

Right now, the chances of rain are about 60%. There is a possibility of heavy rain. Take a good look at the forecast for you. Otherwise, well see mostly cloudy skies. The high will be in the mid-80s.

Not much rain is expected on Thursday (20%). The heights will be in the upper 80s to 90s.

Keep the umbrella in hand for your weekend too! Chances of rain are about 30% from Friday to Sunday. The heights will be in the upper 80s.

The tropics were also watching.

We were watching some tropical waves there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a major threat to the US at this time.

We were also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as it heads towards Central America.

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian and Kate.

Tonight: Partly mostly cloudy. Possible precipitation / potential storm (20%). Clear fog. Low temperatures between the 70s and low.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers / storms (20-30%). Elevations in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers / storms (60%). Heights in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers / storms (20%). Elevations in the upper 80s to close to 90.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (40%). Elevations in the upper 80s to close to 90.

