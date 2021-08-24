International
Tracking some showers and other storms this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – You were following some rain and other storms in your forecast this week.
Weather warnings:
Tonight, take a good look at the partly cloudy sky. Some rain and stray storms are possible early (20% chance). Strong fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be from low to mid-70s.
More rain and storms are forecast this week. Get your umbrella.
Some isolated rain and storms are forecast for Tuesday (30% chance). It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s.
Rainfall and storms scattered in your forecast for Wednesday. The chances of a storm are about 60%. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
Chances of rain are up to 20% on Thursday, then again up to 30% from Friday to Sunday.
Tracking more activities in the tropics.
First alarm weather story:
As we spend your Monday night, you partially see the mostly cloudy sky in the Midlands. Some rain and storm are possible. The chances of rain are about 20%. Low temperatures will be from low to mid-70s. Beware of a dense fog late Tuesday morning.
Keep your rain equipment nearby. We were following wetter weather along the way!
On Tuesday, some isolated rain and storms are possible until the afternoon and early evening. The chances of rain are about 30%. The highest levels will be in the low 90s.
See our highest chance of rain and storm on Wednesday.
Right now, the chances of rain are about 60%. There is a possibility of heavy rain. Take a good look at the forecast for you. Otherwise, well see mostly cloudy skies. The high will be in the mid-80s.
Not much rain is expected on Thursday (20%). The heights will be in the upper 80s to 90s.
Keep the umbrella in hand for your weekend too! Chances of rain are about 30% from Friday to Sunday. The heights will be in the upper 80s.
The tropics were also watching.
We were watching some tropical waves there, including Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. Both systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and do not pose a major threat to the US at this time.
We were also watching another tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days as it heads towards Central America.
The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Ida, Julian and Kate.
Tonight: Partly mostly cloudy. Possible precipitation / potential storm (20%). Clear fog. Low temperatures between the 70s and low.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers / storms (20-30%). Elevations in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers / storms (60%). Heights in the mid-80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers / storms (20%). Elevations in the upper 80s to close to 90.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (30%). Heights in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation / storms (40%). Elevations in the upper 80s to close to 90.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar mistake in this article? Click or knock here to report it. Please include the title of the articles.
Sources
2/ https://www.wistv.com/2021/08/23/first-alert-forecast-tracking-few-more-showers-storms-this-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]